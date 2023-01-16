ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Local News

Chester County farmers earn accolades at Pa. Farm Show

WEST CHESTER — Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Brandywine Conservancy celebrates 70,000 acres of land permanently preserved

CHADDS FORD—The Brandywine Conservancy recently celebrated milestone achievements in land conservation as it ended 2022 with more than 500 total conservation easements held by the organization, while also exceeding 70,000 acres of land that have been permanently preserved through both direct and facilitated easements. Staff completed a total of 32 conservation projects throughout the year, resulting in the protection of 1,033 additional acres of land in Chester, Delaware and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Coatesville ROTC program thriving after agreements with other school districts

COATESVILLE — After several years of low enrollment, the Air Force Junior ROTC program at the Coatesville Area School District is on solid footing. Recent “Crosstown Agreements” with two local school districts have boosted participation, and after receiving the highest rating at a recent inspection, the program is thriving.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County Consortium hosts mental health and trauma discussion

DOWNINGTOWN—Recently, the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) hosted a panel discussion on trauma and trauma-sensitive practices with local experts as part of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) Chester County Consortium for Mental Health and Optimal Development. The consortium is facilitated by the CCIU in partnership with the UPenn Graduate School of Education and is a yearlong effort to implement mental health planning in Chester County school districts.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

