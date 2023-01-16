ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Norwich man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

Jan. 20—NORWICH — Police arrested a city man on manslaughter and narcotics charges Thursday stemming from a Jan. 5, 2022 overdose death of the man's friend at an Oak Street home. Police charged Lionel J. Holland, 42, whose last address was 72 Boswell Ave., with second-degree manslaughter, sale...
NORWICH, CT

