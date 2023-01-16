Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Grammy Nominated Country Singer Coming To Lincoln
Country music artist Zach Bryan will be making a stop in Lincoln this summer. The Grammy nominated singer will bring his “Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 29. The concert will be held on the tenth anniversary of the arena’s ribbon cutting ceremony....
klin.com
Portion of West A St to Close Jan. 23 to March 31
A portion of West A St will close on Jan. 23 from the east side of Southwest 27th St to the west side of Southwest 23rd St. The closure is taking place for the third phase of a multi-step wastewater pipe installation project. The work is on schedule to be completed by March 31.
klin.com
LPD Northeast Team Moving To New Location
The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team is moving to a new location. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says beginning Thursday they will begin transitioning to the new site at 52nd and R Street. “Northeast Team officers will temporarily be relocated as construction finishes, and the official move takes place,” says Sergeant...
klin.com
County Election Commissioner Calls it a Career
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is resigning his post Friday after a 23-year tenure in the position. Shively began his role in 1999 with a political and campaign background. KLIN News asked Shively what he’ll miss and remember from his time in office. “I’ll certainly miss the staff and...
klin.com
LPD Runs Out Of Handgun Lockboxes
Lincoln Police say they have run out of handgun lockboxes that were being given away at the downtown station. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the free SnapSafe single handgun lockboxes were given out on a first come, first serve basis and went quickly. He says many residents were turned away on...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
klin.com
402 Creamery, Runza Partnering for Chili and Cinnamon Ice Cream
402 Creamery is partnering with Runza for “the most Midwest ice cream flavor you can think of.” Starting Jan. 26, residents will be able to indulge in chili and cinnamon roll ice cream. Beginning with a chili spiced ice cream that’s made with a seasoning blend from Runza,...
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
klin.com
LFR Crews Battle Flames And Freezing Temps Thursday Morning
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire near 49th and Pioneers Blvd around 2:45 Thursday morning. “When crews arrived they found a one-and-a-half story home fully involved in fire,” says Captain Nancy Crist. She says the $94,000 house was a total loss and no...
klin.com
LTU Street Crews Ready For Winter Storm
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Lincoln area until 6:00 Thursday morning. Snow mixed with freezing rain is possible throughout the day Wednesday and will become all snow after 4 p.m. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible in Lincoln...
klin.com
84th St, Saltillo Rd Intersection to Close Until Fall for Lincoln South Beltway
The intersection of 84th St and Saltillo Rd will close on Feb. 6 for construction and remain shut until later this fall. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) says local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th St, Yankee Hill Rd, Nebraska Parkway, 120th St, and Saltillo Road. Westbound traffic will take 120th St, Nebraska Parkway, Yankee Hill Rd, and 56th St.
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
klin.com
Nebraska Holds On for Victory Over Ohio State
A three-pointer at the buzzer for a Nebraska opponent didn’t go in. It may feel like those type of shots tickle the twine more often than not, but on a Wednesday night in January, Nebraska men’s basketball saw that shot rim out as they held on to beat Ohio State 63-60. The Huskers 10-9 on the year and 3-5 in the Big Ten Conference.
klin.com
$4,000 Of Off-Road Diesel Fuel Stolen From Lincoln Construction Site
Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of off-road diesel fuel from a land development project on Alvo Road between 14th-27th Street. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers spoke with a contractor who said fuel had been taken from their earth moving equipment and fuel tanker truck sometime over the weekend. “The...
klin.com
COVID Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow After Six Weeks
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to mid-yellow after being in elevated yellow for six weeks. On the risk dial, yellow indicates a moderate risk of the virus spreading in the community. The decision to move the dial is based on...
Comments / 0