Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
wtoc.com
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
wtoc.com
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
wtoc.com
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
wtoc.com
Learn to make a signature pasta dish with Frali Gourmet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everything we consider Italian food is actually Italian. But Franco Marra, the owner of Frali Gourmet in downtown Savannah, just returned from Italy and he is here to make an authentic dish from his homeland.
wtoc.com
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Phil Keoghan from Tough as nails
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An all new episode of Tough as nails will appear on WTOC Wednesday night. Working-lass Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and skill. WTOC’s Becky Sattero sat down with the host Phil Keoghan for an one-on-one interview.
wtoc.com
Meeting Manilow: Savannah band teacher talks about big night, big award from music icon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Savannah High you don’t have to look far to find people who haven’t been impacted by Reginald Mitchell. “He has done everything for us, outside and inside of school. He’s been a great mentor to all of us,” said senior Keshawn Dickson.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Dr. Samantha Brown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, people will turn to chiropractic care as a treatment option to heal an injury or to seek out relief from discomfort, but one of the main goals of this form of preventative care is to promote overall health and wellbeing by strengthening the nervous system.
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
wtoc.com
Olympia Cafe ranks in top 10 percent in the world
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local restaurant recently received some global recognition. Olympia Café was ranked in the top 10 percent of restaurant, worldwide, by a popular online travel company. “I’ve been here for 33 years. I started back when Savannah started to grow, slowly. Everyone was telling me,...
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
wtoc.com
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
wtoc.com
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
wtoc.com
Think Big Youth Organization expanding to new location, age group
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is expanding to offer even more services to the community. Think Big Youth Organization has been offering after-school programs in Midway since 2015. Now, they’re going beyond that to fill needs in the area. Think Big Youth Organization was previously...
Comments / 0