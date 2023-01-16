ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
INTERVIEW: Phil Keoghan from Tough as nails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An all new episode of Tough as nails will appear on WTOC Wednesday night. Working-lass Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and skill. WTOC’s Becky Sattero sat down with the host Phil Keoghan for an one-on-one interview.
INTERVIEW: Dr. Samantha Brown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, people will turn to chiropractic care as a treatment option to heal an injury or to seek out relief from discomfort, but one of the main goals of this form of preventative care is to promote overall health and wellbeing by strengthening the nervous system.
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
Olympia Cafe ranks in top 10 percent in the world

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local restaurant recently received some global recognition. Olympia Café was ranked in the top 10 percent of restaurant, worldwide, by a popular online travel company. “I’ve been here for 33 years. I started back when Savannah started to grow, slowly. Everyone was telling me,...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
Think Big Youth Organization expanding to new location, age group

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is expanding to offer even more services to the community. Think Big Youth Organization has been offering after-school programs in Midway since 2015. Now, they’re going beyond that to fill needs in the area. Think Big Youth Organization was previously...
