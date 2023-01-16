Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Applicants needed for Miss Myrtle Beach Scholarship Organization competition next month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Miss Myrtle Beach Scholarship Organization is looking for applicants for next month’s competition. They’ll crown the next Miss Myrtle Beach, Miss Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach Teen and Grand Strand Teen. Candidates can be between the ages of 13 to 26. The...
wpde.com
'A Night of Knowledge' discusses ongoing issues in the Myrtle Beach community
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders and non-profits came together Thursday night to share ideas on how to combat homelessness, the opioid epidemic and other issues in the city,. The event is called 'A Night of Knowledge.'. Residents at Thursday's meeting at Midtown Vineyard Church got...
wpde.com
HopeHealth in Florence launches new program to give people access to fresh produce
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A new program in the Florence area is giving people access to fresh produce thanks to a partnership with a local Save-A-Lot. HopeHealth launched their new program called 'HopeFresh' on Thursday. The program encourages healthy eating and food preparation through education and demonstration. It aims...
wpde.com
Future of RIDE IV project discussed during Carolina Forest Civic Association
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday night to talk about the future of Ride IV projects. These projects include county-wide road improvements such as the potential to widen Carolina Forest Boulevard. Community members heard from Ride 4 Chairman Wayne Gray...
wpde.com
Kamerons K9's Doggie Daycare and Grooming grand opening party
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In memory of their late son, a Grand Strand family opened a doggie daycare in Horry County. Kamerons K9’s Doggie Daycare and Grooming owners will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. They have a trainer, professional groomer, and wash stations where you can...
Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
wpde.com
Lake City dance class helps special needs children strengthen skills
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lake City dance instructor has created a class for a group of kids. Paige Strickland started a "Chance to Dance" two years ago to teach special needs children the art of dancing. Strickland says through the classes, she's really learned how dance can...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
wpde.com
95-year-old Timmonsville woman goes without water for month after repeated calls to city
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 95-year-old Timmonsville woman said she's been without water for nearly a month and had to get help from family members to make it day-by-day. Essie Crosswell said her home was struck by lightning about four weeks ago. She believes the strike damaged her water...
wpde.com
NMB woman leaves prison, thanks program for helping her earn education
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The people behind a program in South Carolina prisons said it could be the answer to less crime, tax dollars spent and ex-inmates ending up behind bars again after their release. Persevere is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, that goes into prisons, and teaches...
wpde.com
District investigating alleged misuse of Marlboro County School vehicle
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A video being shared on social media has led to an investigation by the Marlboro County School District into the use of a district vehicle, according to Marlboro County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews. A viewer who captured the video shared it with...
country1037fm.com
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina University's first president dies, school says
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University announced the death of its first president, Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle. Ingle, who served as the university's president for 14 years, passed away on Wednesday. He became Coastal Carolina University’s first president on July 1, 1993, after the institution gained its status...
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
wpde.com
Darlington Co. sheriff talks arrests where victim was held in dog kennel before shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY (WPDE) — Community tips and other key information helped investigators unravel a murder case where a man is alleged to have been confined in a dog kennel before he was shot and killed, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. "We are just thankful that we have...
wpde.com
Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
WMBF
Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
wpde.com
Uduje and Mostafa Lead Coastal to a 93-84 Overtime Win Over Appalachian State
CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a career-high 26 points and Essam Mostafa added 20 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in overtime for a 93-84 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center. Uduje and Mostafa were aided by point...
