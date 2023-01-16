ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Kamerons K9's Doggie Daycare and Grooming grand opening party

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In memory of their late son, a Grand Strand family opened a doggie daycare in Horry County. Kamerons K9’s Doggie Daycare and Grooming owners will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. They have a trainer, professional groomer, and wash stations where you can...
WBTW News13

Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
CONWAY, SC
country1037fm.com

Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far

Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Carolina University's first president dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University announced the death of its first president, Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle. Ingle, who served as the university's president for 14 years, passed away on Wednesday. He became Coastal Carolina University’s first president on July 1, 1993, after the institution gained its status...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy