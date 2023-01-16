Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Douglas County schools getting nearly $7 million for mental health providers
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the Douglas Educational Service District slated to receive a total of almost $7 million over the next three years to hire mental health service providers, the ESD is excited to provide those services to their students. On January 6, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT CITED FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
A suspect was cited for prohibited outdoor burning by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just after 7:10 a.m. the 39-year old was contacted in the 2400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, where he had a small fire. He was released after being cited.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG FOREST PRODUCTS WELCOMES BOYDSTON TO BOARD
Roseburg Forest Products has welcomed Cory Boydston to the company’s board of directors. Corporate Communications Director Rebecca Taylor said Boydston is the former Ashton Woods Homes Chief Financial Officer. Taylor said she replaces former board member Judith Johansen, who retired from the Roseburg board in 2022 after several years of service.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES IN COUNTY UP BY 30 PERCENT IN LAST WEEK
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up by 30 percent for the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 70 cases were reported, compared to 54 in the previous week. DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said 2 COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Becker...
ijpr.org
JoCo commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the board in what they said was retaliation against...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/19 – Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass, Britt Festival Announces More Performers For 2023 Season
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass. On January 18, 2023, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
kqennewsradio.com
REEDSPORT SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR CITY COUNCIL POSITION
The City of Reedsport is seeking someone to fill a seat on the city council. Councilor Joe Liedtky tendered his resignation in December. It was formally accepted by the rest of the council at their January 9th meeting. The person selected will serve the balance of the term, which is...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING ON THURSDAY
Roseburg Police cited a man for offensive littering Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. the 23-year old transient was contacted at his tent along the paths between the freeway and the Roseburg VA Medical Center, just off of Northwest Stewart Park Drive. He was given the citation, due to the accumulation of trash outside the tent.
kqennewsradio.com
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
kqennewsradio.com
WORKSHOP OFFERED FOR PRODUCERS INTERESTED IN DIRECT FARM MARKETING
The Oregon State University Extension Service Small Farms Program is inviting farmers and producers to attend the Farm Direct Marketing Workshop on Tuesday February 21st. The event will take place between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.at the OSU Extension office at 1134 Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. During the workshop,...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR PAST FORGERY CASE
Roseburg Police arrested a woman early Wednesday for a past forgery case. An RPD report said an officer took the case last October where 19-year old Adrienne Monaco was suspected to have cashed a $3200 check. She was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:00 a.m. on an unrelated charge and was interviewed regarding this case. Monaco was charged with first-degree counts of forgery and theft, possession of a forged instrument and for identity theft. Additional charges were added.
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND TRESPASS INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged burglary and trespass incidents Thursday night. A DCSO report said at 11:00 p.m. 35-year old Michael Taylor was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Ash Street in Green. He had allegedly trespassed on various properties and broke into a garage where he allegedly damaged property inside as well as broke a window.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Sutherlin man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged theft incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 6:25 p.m. the 28-year old was detained after allegedly committing the theft at Home Depot, in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. He was charged with third degree theft...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Truck stolen while left running to warm up
CRESWELL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies investigated a stolen pickup truck in Creswell Wednesday morning. Someone had left their truck running to warm it up when it was stolen. The truck was found empty nearby, and LCSO figured out another car is related to this incident.
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
