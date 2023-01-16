Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with felony battery and giving false ID to officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Enrique Perez, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and providing a false ID to officers after allegedly punching someone in a bar and giving an officer his brother’s ID. A witness reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that on Friday,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested after allegedly banging on doors and windows of wrong house while intoxicated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alan Steven Molina, 28, was arrested early this morning and charged with criminal mischief and violation of probation after police were called to a home where he was allegedly beating on the doors and windows. When a Gainesville Police Department officer arrived at the residence in...
alachuachronicle.com
January 24 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after K-9 finds him hiding in air conditioning vent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Xavier Devante Davis, 31, was arrested today (his birthday) when a K-9 team found him hiding in an air conditioning vent after deputies instructed him to surrender. Davis was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the custody of a minor, and robbery by...
Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race
After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver
A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
alachuachronicle.com
January 23 Alachua County Commission and City of Gainesville Commission Joint Special Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission and the City of Gainesville Commission will conduct a Joint Special Meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 3 p.m. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly recommended....
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
alachuachronicle.com
13-time convicted felon charged with 8 new felonies after traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Demariro Terrell Robinson, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling dangerous drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, committing a felony with a firearm, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license (3rd or subsequent violation).
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
alachuachronicle.com
“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
leesburg-news.com
Suspect tracked down in brazen theft attempt at jewelry kiosk at Lake Square Mall
A suspect has been arrested in a brazen attempt to steal jewelry from a kiosk at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Craig Austin Campbell, 31, of Weirsdale, had been sought by both Leesburg police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies for the burglary of the Gold Center shop at the mall as well as the theft of gold, diamonds and jewelry valued at $7,705 from the Carlton Collection booth at Renninger’s Flea Market in Mount Dora. He is also suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Lowe’s home improvement in Leesburg.
Comments / 0