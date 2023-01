Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.

