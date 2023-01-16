Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian that was struck on Burbank Drive on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, a woman was found after being hit by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on I-10 East in Baton Rouge; crash victim identified by LSP
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The person killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Baton Rouge was identified by Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as Javier Alexander Alvarado-Espinosa, 39, of Baton Rouge. Officials said Alvarado-Espinosa was driving a Honda Civic on I-10 East near Siegen...
BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
Husband stabs wife, possibly himself Thursday morning, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man stabbed his wife before possibly stabbing himself Thursday morning. Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jefferson Place Boulevard. The man is in his 70s and has dementia, according to EBRSO....
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
Baton Rouge teen arrested after student shot while walking to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 10th-grade student at Broadmoor High School is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the midsection on Wednesday morning. The student was a victim of an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was on the way to school when the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Archery Drive.
Judge sets $10K bond for BRPD officer accused of domestic abuse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested Wednesday on domestic abuse charges will be held on a $10,000 bond. Michael Mitchell, 27, was arrested in connection to a 2022 domestic abuse complaint. He allegedly accused the victim of having an affair before reportedly hitting her in the face with his service gun. His charges include domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office.
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
Cheba Hut celebrates 25th anniversary with ‘Smoke Out Injustice Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– Cheba Hut is celebrating its 25th anniversary by hosting “Smoke Out Injustice Day” and collaborating with the Last Prisoner Project to raise funds and awareness for people serving nonviolent cannabis sentences in prison. Cheba Hut locations across the country will...
BRPD officer charged with domestic violence and malfeasance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge Police officer was arrested Wednesday morning and is accused of hitting a woman with his work gun. According to BRPD, detectives were informed of a domestic abuse incident between a female victim and Officer Michael Mitchell, a three-year veteran assigned to Uniform Patrol. The two reportedly live together and have children.
Whisker Wednesday: Carley (January 18, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Carley is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a petite black cat with a lot of personality and energy. She is around a year old and is very chatty! Carley loves treats and people. She would be great in any home, but she has not been tested with dogs.
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
ExxonMobil starts up $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
