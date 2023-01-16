ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man fatally shot near 17th and Packard in Racine, suspect in custody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 7:41 p.m. Officers responded to the area near 17th and Packard Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 26-year-old Racine man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting. Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon. Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, repeater. Intentionally point firearm at law enforcement officer, repeater (4 counts)
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
MILWAUKEE, WI

