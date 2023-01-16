Read full article on original website
NunyaB1z
4d ago
she's gone. someone is doing horrific things to her I imagine. sex trafficking is a huge thing especially with the southern border so open and unsecure.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to 3 armed robberies in 8 minutes on city's east side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of armed robberies that all happened on the city's east side from Thursday night into Friday morning. Police call logs show four armed robbery reports from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The first three were reported within a span of eight minutes.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged
MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
WISN
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
CBS 58
Man fatally shot near 17th and Packard in Racine, suspect in custody
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 7:41 p.m. Officers responded to the area near 17th and Packard Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
WISN
Police search for critically missing teen: 17-year-old Sckuyler Hayward
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing teen, Sckuyler Hayward. Hayward, 17, was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was last seen getting into a newer black or gray two-door Chevrolet vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Monday in near North...
CBS 58
Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
CBS 58
Man charged, accused of shooting 2 Racine police officers
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 26-year-old Racine man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting. Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon. Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, repeater. Intentionally point firearm at law enforcement officer, repeater (4 counts)
CBS 58
Man charged in homicide of South Milwaukee teens held on $500K bond
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man charged with fatally shooting two teens in South Milwaukee appeared in court Thursday, Jan. 19. Brandon Randall, 22, is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He's charged with two counts first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Ava Allen, 17, and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
CBS 58
Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Man speeds off in front of Wisconsin patrol officer, pursuit ensues
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after deciding to slam on the gas right in front of a police officer, ensuing a pursuit. According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the chase reached speeds over 90 miles per hour on Sheridan Road in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
Two police officers shot in Racine during domestic disturbance
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police said two officers were shot Tuesday night while responding to a domestic incident. According to a report from CBS58, officers were sent residence near West Blvd. and Gillen Street at around 10:46 p.m. A woman met the officers outside the residence and said her husband was inside with their two children. The officers tried to...
Comments / 3