Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford revisiting beach access, bathhouse plans
GILFORD — Town Hall is taking a fresh look at the town beach, after a proposal to rebuild the bathhouse drew strong public reaction on several fronts. Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the selectboard has “pulled” a proposed warrant article, which would have asked for a bond issuance of $1 million to pay for a new bathhouse, after residents expressed sticker shock at the estimated cost of the project. Instead, they are planning to ask residents to contribute $100,000 into a capital reserve fund that could be used for a new bathhouse.
laconiadailysun.com
Irene M. Munsey, 86
LARGO, Florida — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Marie Munsey on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 86. Irene was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 1, 1936, the youngest daughter of Dr. Earl Joseph Gage and Irene Gage. She passed away peacefully at home in Largo, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
laconiadailysun.com
A new era for Gunstock: Preuss and Stewart to fill long-empty commission seats
LACONIA — Heidi Preuss, a former Olympian and investment fund manager, and Terry Stewart, a marketing and customer service specialist with experience on local boards, were appointed to fill two vacancies on the Gunstock Area Commission on Wednesday. Preuss and Stewart were selected by the Belknap County Delegation from...
laconiadailysun.com
Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26
ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
laconiadailysun.com
Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50
TILTON — Guy E. Trefrey Jr., 50, of Tilton, died on Jan. 11. Guy was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Laconia, to Loretta LaChapelle and Guy Trefrey Sr.
laconiadailysun.com
Increased elderly exemptions would keep Northfield seniors in their homes
NORTHFIELD — Assistant Town Administrator-Finance Director Stephanie Giovannucci is proposing increased elderly property tax exemptions for income-eligible senior citizens to keep their tax bills close to what they are paying now in the face of escalating property values. Giovannucci told the selectboard on Jan. 17 that she examined the...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Franklin duplex fire
FRANKLIN — There were no injuries in a small residential fire at a duplex Thursday morning. Fire crews contained the blaze in roughly 10 minutes. The fire at 170 W. Bow St. was quickly knocked down by the Franklin Fire Department. Three people were present at the time of the fire, which is believed to have started on the front porch.
Comments / 0