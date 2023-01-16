Read full article on original website
Q Money334
4d ago
Wow this guy is dangerous. I believe prison is happily awaiting his arrival.
YAHOO!
Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center
A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
Wetumpka Herald
Police seek burglar’s identity
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators used CrimeStoppers to release a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for a residential burglary. “The offense occurred, Saturday, Dec. 31 at about 1:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of...
WSFA
Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon. Police said 64-year-old Stephanie Stone, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, which is near Zelda Road. Authorities say further details surrounding...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
Shelby Reporter
Wanted fugitive arrested in Calera
CALERA – A fugitive being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested in Calera on Sunday, Jan. 15. Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 41, was wanted since 2019 for numerous violent crimes with warrants in four Alabama counties. Wyatt’s crimes include robbery, domestic violence by strangulation, kidnapping, assault and attempted rape: dangerous/violent sex offender/serial rapist.
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WSFA
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
WSFA
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the walls at Waffle House restaurants have pretty much seen and heard it all. Well, maybe not everything. “I was in awe,” said Waffle House area manager Michael Clements. “I’ve never seen that in my career.”
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
