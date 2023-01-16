Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
fox13news.com
Officers accused of beating Lakeland man during arrest reassigned; more possible victims come forward
LAKELAND, Fla. - Three Lakeland police officers have been taken off the street a month after a man was Tased and beaten during a routine traffic stop. Now, others who had interactions with the same officers said they were also roughed-up during arrests. A few days before Christmas, Antwan Glover...
fox13news.com
What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - In a house in Maryland, a room sits filled with trinkets and toys bought for a little girl who never got to play with them. In the basement, lies a cedar closet full of baby clothes that were never worn. Throughout the house are photos of a baby who never set foot inside the residence.
fox13news.com
Accused drug dealers may face murder charges following fentanyl overdose death
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Two men from Polk County were arrested following the drug overdose death of a Volusia County man. Detectives said the duo sold the victim fentanyl. 23-year-old Brandon Jones is a fentanyl dealer according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. He and his alleged accomplice, 32-year-old Joeffren...
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo's letter admitting details of 2003 murders released ahead of sentencing
TAMPA, Fla. - After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public. In the 10...
fox13news.com
Tampa bomb squad deems suspicious item on bus bench as a non-hazard
TAMPA, Fla. - Cypress Street has reopened after the Tampa Police Department bomb squad determined that a suspicious item left behind on a bus bench was not a hazard. According to Corporal Adam Carroll with the TPD bomb squad, someone reported the unusual item because it looked odd sitting on the bench.
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
fox13news.com
Woman's body found in car after St. Pete man led Kentucky troopers on highway chase, investigators say
LONDON, Ky. - A St. Pete man has been charged with murder after authorities in Kentucky say troopers found a woman's body in the back of his car. Kentucky State Police said 54-year-old David Reed was arrested after a trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner on Interstate 75 around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, FOX 56 reports.
WATCH: Tampa officers rescue baby from abandoned stolen car
The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from an Aug. 5, 2022 incident where a baby was found inside an abandoned stolen car.
fox13news.com
Man awaiting trial for wife's death, who was acquitted of killing wife’s lover, passes away
TAMPA, Fla. - The 80-year-old Hillsborough County man who was awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of his wife Johnna Flores – and who was acquitted of killing his wife's lover back in 2013 – has died, his attorney said. Ralph Wald was last in court October...
Teen arrested for shooting at officers in unmarked patrol car, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old was arrested after Tampa police said he opened fire at a group of officers in an unmarked patrol car Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 5:41 p.m. on North 54th Street near East 28th Avenue in Tampa. Three officers were conducting proactive patrol in...
Woman Shot And Killed At Tampa Apartment Complex After Multiple Shootings Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at the Silver Oak Apartments, located at 4200 Kenneth Court. According to police, on Wednesday, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival,
fox13news.com
1 dead after 'multiple shootings' occurred in Tampa apartment complex, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex. In fact, they said there appeared to be multiple shootings Wednesday night at the location. The shootings occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments. When they arrived, they found...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
Comments / 5