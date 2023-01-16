ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa bomb squad deems suspicious item on bus bench as a non-hazard

TAMPA, Fla. - Cypress Street has reopened after the Tampa Police Department bomb squad determined that a suspicious item left behind on a bus bench was not a hazard. According to Corporal Adam Carroll with the TPD bomb squad, someone reported the unusual item because it looked odd sitting on the bench.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers. A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds....
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy