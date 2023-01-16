ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

WSMV

Taylor Swift donates to Williamson County Animal Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center received an “enchanted” surprise from one of the biggest names in the music industry, the shelter announced on Tuesday. Well-known cat lover and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently made a generous donation to the shelter. “While all Swifties know Taylor...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
HOHENWALD, TN
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

The price of raising chickens vs. buying store bought eggs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Egg prices have been rising, and our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one stay at home chicken keeper who shares what it takes to have your own flock. Stay at home chicken keeper, Emily McClelland says her chickens know their owner. She introduced our reporter to Shame. "This is Shame, and she is one of my oldest chickens. She will be eight years old this spring."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Franklin mansion selling ‘as is’ for $1.5 million after massive fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – What price would you pay for a mansion with a little fire damage?. A realtor in Franklin is asking nearly $1.5 million. Paula Duvall, of Benchmark Realty, LLC, said a now-viral Zillow listing, which advertises the mansion and includes pictures of the home while it was ablaze in September, is not a marketing stunt.
FRANKLIN, TN

