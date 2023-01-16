Read full article on original website
Help ‘Change a Pet’s Life!’ HAS waiving adoption fees
Looking for a new furry friend? Huntsville Animal Services is waving adoption fees on all animals through the end of January.
WSMV
Taylor Swift donates to Williamson County Animal Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center received an “enchanted” surprise from one of the biggest names in the music industry, the shelter announced on Tuesday. Well-known cat lover and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently made a generous donation to the shelter. “While all Swifties know Taylor...
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Giles County
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
FOUND: Florence police find missing man
Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
WAAY-TV
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
WSMV
Remains found in Williamson Co. may have been there since 2021
WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
A welfare call on an Alabama woman’s residence led to the discovery of her dead body on Wednesday and as police investigated, they realized her husband and two sons were missing as well. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a welfare check on Chelle Mill...
doppleronline.ca
Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms
UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained
One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
The price of raising chickens vs. buying store bought eggs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Egg prices have been rising, and our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one stay at home chicken keeper who shares what it takes to have your own flock. Stay at home chicken keeper, Emily McClelland says her chickens know their owner. She introduced our reporter to Shame. "This is Shame, and she is one of my oldest chickens. She will be eight years old this spring."
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
WSMV
Franklin mansion selling ‘as is’ for $1.5 million after massive fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – What price would you pay for a mansion with a little fire damage?. A realtor in Franklin is asking nearly $1.5 million. Paula Duvall, of Benchmark Realty, LLC, said a now-viral Zillow listing, which advertises the mansion and includes pictures of the home while it was ablaze in September, is not a marketing stunt.
