Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park Record
Sundance starts — and some Park City businesses brace for their first fest
Tina’s Bakery opened in the Gateway Center, just off Main Street, in the middle of December, in time for the holiday crowds and, now, for the Sundance Film Festival. It is an Argentinian bakery with a menu that includes foodstuffs and beverages that, it seems, will appeal to the fast-moving festival crowds.
Park Record
Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project
The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
Park Record
Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City
The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
Park Record
Park City Mountain development application withdrawn, ending nearly three years of difficult talks
The Provo firm that spent nearly three years entangled in difficult discussions with a City Hall panel about a proposal for a major development at the Park City-side base of Park City Mountain withdrew the application on Thursday, a decision that creates uncertainty regarding the future of the land. PEG...
Park Record
Park City skates away with tie on senior night
After winning 12 straight games, the Park City Red hockey team had to settle for a tie against Brighton Navy for senior night on Wednesday at the Park City Ice Arena. The Miners carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a game-tying goal for Brighton in the that period was the final tally of the night in a 2-2 stalemate.
Park Record
Guest editorial: High Valley Transit responds
We are writing in response to a letter to the editor in last week’s paper titled “Hold High Valley Transit accountable.” As members of the board of High Valley Transit, we welcome dialogue with the community and in that regard appreciated the letter. All of us at...
Park Record
Park City wrestling honors seniors
Park City High School’s wrestling team honored its seniors for its Wednesday night meet against Orem. “We seem like we’re constantly in rebuilding mode here a little bit with the wrestling program, but I think because of these seniors and because of the leadership, the numbers are bigger this year than they have been (and) the numbers of people that stayed,” Park City coach Curt Futch said. “We’ve had very little attrition, which is good. And I think that is a testament to the team and to the leadership within the team. It’s not the coaches doing that, it’s the other wrestlers that are holding themselves accountable and encouraging them to come to practice and compete.”
Park Record
[PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023
Welcome to Park City! We’ve been expecting you. It’s opening day for Sundance Film Festival 2023. The event schedule: super hot. The weather: definitely not. The temperature may be frosty, but nothing will dampen the spirits of this year’s festival-goers. So let’s ‘raise the curtain,’ ‘roll film,’ and ‘buckle up’ for a long-awaited cinematic and wildly artistic ride.
Park Record
Summit County prepared for ‘fast and furious’ legislative session
The Utah legislative session kicked off earlier this week, and Summit County officials have been preparing since the summer for what’s expected to be a “fast and furious” month on Capitol Hill. After a tough general session in 2022, the County Courthouse shifted focus to building relationships...
Park Record
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
Park Record
Indigo Girls will tune up Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance￼
The Indigo Girls will help kick off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival when they perform during Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Grammy Award-winning folk-rock duo, consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, will be part of the evening that honors filmmakers and other storytellers who have ties to Sundance.
Comments / 0