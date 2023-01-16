Park City High School’s wrestling team honored its seniors for its Wednesday night meet against Orem. “We seem like we’re constantly in rebuilding mode here a little bit with the wrestling program, but I think because of these seniors and because of the leadership, the numbers are bigger this year than they have been (and) the numbers of people that stayed,” Park City coach Curt Futch said. “We’ve had very little attrition, which is good. And I think that is a testament to the team and to the leadership within the team. It’s not the coaches doing that, it’s the other wrestlers that are holding themselves accountable and encouraging them to come to practice and compete.”

PARK CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO