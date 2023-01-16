Read full article on original website
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Shelton
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County. It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton. During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked...
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
Bristol Press
Rise in gasoline, oil heating costs creates black market for stolen cooking oil; multiple thefts reported in Bristol
The rise in gasoline and home oil costs around the nation hasn’t just put a burden on consumers. It’s also created a black market where thieves can get top dollar for stolen cooking oil that can be converted to biodiesel. State police last week arrested two people from...
zip06.com
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries
On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
Early Morning Shooting Leads To Afternoon Arrest Of West Springfield Man
An 18-year-old man is facing charges for an early morning shooting in Springfield this week, authorities said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Orange Street around 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Springfield Police report. Responding officers found that a vehicle was damaged by...
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
Bristol Press
Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts
PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Bristol Press
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour
Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
Hamden, New Haven police investigating shooting that injured 20-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting that spanned from Hamden to New Haven that left a 20-year-old man injured. New Haven police said officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Officials said the shooting involved two cars traveling in tandem at a high rate of […]
Bristol Press
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
