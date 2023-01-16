ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

zip06.com

Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police trying to ID suspect in two thefts

PLAINVILLE – Police are attempting to identify a woman suspected in two local thefts. The police department used its Facebook page to release a photo of the suspect and the vehicle witnesses said she used. The woman can be seen in the photo wearing dark pants, a scarf, a gray, green and white jacket and a face covering that is pulled below her chin.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour

Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane

2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
HARTFORD, CT

