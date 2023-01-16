ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Sacramento Observer

Longtime Educator Leaves Legacy of Excellence

If they believe it, they can achieve it. Local educator Azikiwe C. Ayo dedicated his life to feeding pride and self-confidence into his students. Ayo passed away on December 1 at age 75. Ayo was born on February 9, 1947. He spent decades in Sacramento, but previously lived in Los...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement

Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Anti-Asian hate awareness campaign launches in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a new campaign to help stop AAPI hate. That, specifically, means taking a stand against racism and violence towards people in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Laban group, a Filipino ethnic media collaborative, presented the new anti-Asian hate awareness campaign to the public...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Lunar New Year celebrations in Sacramento | List

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, the new moon will mark Lunar New Year and families will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. This year, Lunar New Year, also largely celebrated in many East and some Southeast Asian countries are being recognized in a special way across California. For the first time in the state's history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy

With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting

Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
CAMINO, CA
KCRA.com

UC Davis professor accused of raping high school student removed from faculty, university says

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis professor accused of repeatedly raping a high school student is no longer a faculty member of the university, a news release read. "We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the release. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."
DAVIS, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.org

California’s unhoused population should not be left to die in the ongoing winter storms

The first two weeks of the new year have brought strong winter rain storms to California. The bomb cyclone, that caused mass destruction across the state during the first week of January, has only been followed by more storms and record breaking rain. These large periods of rain are a positive sign for California’s drought problem that is currently the worst in recorded history, but a lack of updated infrastructure and improper planning has left two unhoused people in Sacramento dead. The storms have affected most in California, whether it has been from flooding, power outages or overall inaccessibility. However, the unhoused have and continue to be at the forefront of those affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy