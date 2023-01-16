Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
Longtime Educator Leaves Legacy of Excellence
If they believe it, they can achieve it. Local educator Azikiwe C. Ayo dedicated his life to feeding pride and self-confidence into his students. Ayo passed away on December 1 at age 75. Ayo was born on February 9, 1947. He spent decades in Sacramento, but previously lived in Los...
rosevilletoday.com
Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement
Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
ABC10
Anti-Asian hate awareness campaign launches in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a new campaign to help stop AAPI hate. That, specifically, means taking a stand against racism and violence towards people in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Laban group, a Filipino ethnic media collaborative, presented the new anti-Asian hate awareness campaign to the public...
San Joaquin County residents voice opposition to Delta Tunnel project
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — When it comes to managing the boom and bust cycle of California's water supply, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Department of Water Resources (DWR) have promoted a $16 billion project that would pump water from the delta down south. Opponents to the plan have called...
capradio.org
Sacramento students of color and parents react to volatility caused by the climate crisis
On the night of Jan. 8, the winds howled and rain whipped around the trunks of Sacramento’s iconic trees. Kim McDaniel and her daughters were prepping for the first day of school in the new year when they received Sacramento City Unified School District’s message that its campuses would close.
Lunar New Year celebrations in Sacramento | List
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, the new moon will mark Lunar New Year and families will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. This year, Lunar New Year, also largely celebrated in many East and some Southeast Asian countries are being recognized in a special way across California. For the first time in the state's history, Lunar New Year is an official state holiday.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy
With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
Mountain Democrat
Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting
Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
KCRA.com
UC Davis professor accused of raping high school student removed from faculty, university says
DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis professor accused of repeatedly raping a high school student is no longer a faculty member of the university, a news release read. "We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the release. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."
Placer, El Dorado counties file lawsuit against PG&E alleging utility caused the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E is being sued by Placer and El Dorado counties along with three other entities for damages resulting from the 2022 Mosquito Fire, Placer County said Thursday. The lawsuit alleges PG&E's equipment was the "cause and origin" of the Mosquito Fire. The fire caused "significant...
Huntington Beach Continues Fight With Sacramento Over Housing Mandates
Surf City leaders are looking at implementing a new housing plan as the council majority gears up to fight Sacramento over housing mandates. While the city has yet to pitch the plan to the state, there isn’t another one like it in California according to city staff, with the city zoning for 7,000 units less than the plan the state provisionally approved last year.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Sacramento County opens Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA in Galt
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials announced Wednesday the opening of its "one-stop shop" for resources for residents and businesses hurt by the recent Northern California storms. “We know it’s emotionally difficult if you have a loss or unexpected damage to your home of some kind," Patrick Boland,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County to provide low-barrier shelter as terms of settlement
Placer County is on its way to operating a low-barrier mobile temporary shelter in North Auburn as terms of a settlement with a group of homeless individuals who filed a claim against the county in September. The claim alleges the county destroyed personal property in April and May when it...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December. Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise. •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents
RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
highlandernews.org
California’s unhoused population should not be left to die in the ongoing winter storms
The first two weeks of the new year have brought strong winter rain storms to California. The bomb cyclone, that caused mass destruction across the state during the first week of January, has only been followed by more storms and record breaking rain. These large periods of rain are a positive sign for California’s drought problem that is currently the worst in recorded history, but a lack of updated infrastructure and improper planning has left two unhoused people in Sacramento dead. The storms have affected most in California, whether it has been from flooding, power outages or overall inaccessibility. However, the unhoused have and continue to be at the forefront of those affected.
