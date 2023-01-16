Read full article on original website
Herd pulls away for win at Texas State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got all it wanted on the road from Texas State but pulled away late behind Taevion Kinsey’s strong second half to win 81-73 in San Marcos. Kamdyn Curfman made 7 three-pointers to lead the Herd with 21 points. Kinsey scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Andrew Taylor added 20 in Marshall’s first road win in the Sun Belt Conference.
Mountaineer Little League ballfield vandalized
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking into the Mountaineer Little League concession stand ahead of the season normally strikes up excitement but this year it feels more like a strikeout. Vandals destroyed some of the doors on the booth and threw utensils all over the ground -- but that is...
First Warning Forecast
Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia. Police said Reed led them on a chase Wednesday and they found the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of...
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
Rough N Rowdy returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Barstool Sports along with West Virginia Sports Promotions announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 that Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Mountain State. Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Charleston Coliseum. The event will take place on March 3rd, 2023. The event will feature up to […]
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
Thursday Briefing with Todd Nelson
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone has different needs when searching for a house. When you’re a pet parent, sometimes those priorities change. Todd Nelson, realtor with Old Colony Company of Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk house hunting with your furry friends. This segment is sponsored...
Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV
City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show returns to Charleston this weekend for its 35th year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can hunt for some good deals in Charleston this weekend. The annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back!. Glen Jarrell with the WV Trophy Hunters Association stopped by First Look at Four to give us details. This segment is sponsored content and not...
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
Chad Lovejoy files to run for Judge
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Delegate Chad Lovejoy formally announced today he has filed a Precandidacy Registration Form with the West Virginia Secretary of State for the Office of Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. This is a non-partisan Judicial Office covering all of Cabell County and will...
40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash
UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
