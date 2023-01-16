ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

WSAZ

Herd pulls away for win at Texas State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got all it wanted on the road from Texas State but pulled away late behind Taevion Kinsey’s strong second half to win 81-73 in San Marcos. Kamdyn Curfman made 7 three-pointers to lead the Herd with 21 points. Kinsey scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Andrew Taylor added 20 in Marshall’s first road win in the Sun Belt Conference.
SAN MARCOS, TX
WSAZ

Mountaineer Little League ballfield vandalized

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking into the Mountaineer Little League concession stand ahead of the season normally strikes up excitement but this year it feels more like a strikeout. Vandals destroyed some of the doors on the booth and threw utensils all over the ground -- but that is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia. Police said Reed led them on a chase Wednesday and they found the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Rough N Rowdy returns to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Barstool Sports along with West Virginia Sports Promotions announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 that Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Mountain State. Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Charleston Coliseum. The event will take place on March 3rd, 2023. The event will feature up to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Thursday Briefing with Todd Nelson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone has different needs when searching for a house. When you’re a pet parent, sometimes those priorities change. Todd Nelson, realtor with Old Colony Company of Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk house hunting with your furry friends. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV

City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Chad Lovejoy files to run for Judge

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Delegate Chad Lovejoy formally announced today he has filed a Precandidacy Registration Form with the West Virginia Secretary of State for the Office of Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. This is a non-partisan Judicial Office covering all of Cabell County and will...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

40th St. in Nitro, West Virginia reopens after crash

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say 40th St. in Nitro has reopened following a rollover crash this afternoon. NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Nitro area is shut down after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nitro Fire Department, 40th St. will be closed until around 4 […]
NITRO, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

