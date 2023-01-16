"If I'm going to get the blame, I might as well have the responsibility": Mayor Duggan says city will take over grass and litter maintenance on Detroit freeways

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has entered into an agreement for the city to take over landscaping and litter cleanup along local freeways.

Annoyed by the trash and overgrown grass and spurred on by major upcoming events -- like this summer's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and next year's NFL Draft -- Mayor Duggan insisted that a change be made.

The maintenance of the land around local freeways is currently managed by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), whose contracts with two private companies expired last fall.

Speaking last week at the Detroit Policy Conference, Duggan said he proposed to MDOT that city workers take over grass cutting and trash pickup along Detroit freeways.

"I cannot stand the overgrown grass and the trash," said Duggan. "Just give me the money, and we'll maintain the freeways in Detroit. Everybody thinks we do anyway."

"If I'm going to get the blame," Duggan said, "I might as well have the responsibility."

Now, an agreement has been reached for a three-year contract. According to MDOT spokesperson Jeff Cranson, MDOT will pay the City of Detroit $650,000 annually to handle the freeways' maintenance and upkeep.