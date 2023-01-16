ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey

By Julia Mueller
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz37v_0kGgJvyF00

Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide.

The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed in a positive direction.

Thirty-nine percent think their respective organizations will no longer be viable a decade from now on their current path.

The CEOs listed inflation, macroeconomic activity and geopolitical conflict as the top three key threats to firms over the next 12 months.

The current economic climate has been significantly harmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which impacted the costs of energy and essential commodities and spurred on higher labor costs and inflation.

Multiple governments, including the U.S., are taking steps to try and tamp down inflation, but concerns are rising that those efforts could contribute to a recession.

A similar survey released last week by the Conference Board found that 51 percent of global CEOs and 60 percent of U.S.-based ones anticipate a “tepid” year ahead economically and are bracing for a recession, though many also predicted the economy could see an uptick in late 2023 or 2024.

The World Economic Forum’s Chief Economists Outlook, also released Monday, found nearly two-thirds of leading world economists think a recession will hit the global economy this year. Of those who thought a recession possible, 18 percent of experts listed the downturn as “extremely likely,” a figure more than double what the WEF recorded in September.

The PwC Global CEO survey polled 4,410 CEOs from 110 countries and territories.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
WKRG News 5

Baby Jane Doe identified, father arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice.  Take a moment to say her name out […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man dead after tractor tire explosion: Police

OPP, Ala (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. According to the Opp Police Department, on January 18, around 8:35 a.m., Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers […]
OPP, AL
WKRG News 5

Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Close friend of Alabama man killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
OPP, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy