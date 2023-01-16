Read full article on original website
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area
Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country
Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
Local Band Plays Boise Show Before Hitting the Road for 2023 Tour
Boise, Idaho - Local band Tyler & The Train Robbers before hitting the road for over 23 tour dates will be playing this Friday, January 20, at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Tyler Ketchum the oldest brother and lead singer of the band.
6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide
Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
8 Hilarious Comedy Shows Boise Can’t Wait For in 2023
Looking back at 2022, it was a solid year for major comedy shows in the Treasure Valley. David Spade. Taylor Tomlinson. John Mulaney. Bill Burr. Kevin Hart. Patton Oswalt. Those are just a few of the comedy heavyweights that cracked up audiences in the Boise area last year. Those shows gave you a good reason to put down your phone, step away from social media and not be so serious!
People Can’t Stop Talking About These 3 Restaurants In Meridian
I love discovering new places and right now a lot of those places are to eat and drink. I'm always looking on TripAdvisor and Yelp to see what's new, what's hot, and what people are talking about. Did you know Yelp has a "Hot & New" feature?. I like to...
Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)
Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise
Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?
It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
Hilarious & Informative This Boise Facebook Page Is A Must Follow
I discovered this Facebook page after moving to Boise because I wanted to make sure I could do my best to stay informed on what was happening in the Treasure Valley. I'm not sure who runs this Facebook but whoever they are, they do a great job of keeping the community updated with as much information as they can.
Nampa Restaurant Featured in No Holds Barred Food Network Show
Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The set was closed to the general public, so we have limited information on what occurred during the taping of Mr. Irvine's Restaurant Rescue on the Food Network. We learned that the show aired last week and will run again on Thursday at 7 am.
Kuna Businesses Share Their Thoughts About the Rodeo Being Canceled
With recent news about the rodeo being canceled in Kuna, we wanted to hear from local businesses about what they think of the situation. What’s their overall consensus? Are people on board with this decision?. Here’s the story in case you missed it, or keep reading for a quick...
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
