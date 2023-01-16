Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Hephner wrestling tournament underway at Austintown Fitch
The 30th annual Josh Hephner Memorial Wrestling tournament is continuing at Austintown Fitch High School. More than 30 teams from northeast Ohio and West Virginia are participating. The event has become one of the more popular tournaments. Several rounds are being completed today and resume Saturday at 9:00 am. The...
WFMJ.com
Badger's Bradley Hamilton reaches 1,000 career points
Badger Senior Bradley Hamilton had a good night at the office, as he entered the history books of the Braves program. The Senior scored 38 points and drained 8 three-pointers as he joined the 1,000 point club. The Braves defeated conference rival Lordstown 83-21 Friday night in Kinsman. They improve...
WFMJ.com
YSU women's basketball outlasts Green Bay
The Youngstown State women's basketball team defeated Green Bay, 63-60 to end the Phoenix 11-game winning streak. The Penguins trailed 59-58 with 2:13 left in regulation when Dena Jarrells sunk a three-pointer to put YSU ahead. Four Penguins finished in double figures. Lilly Ritz led the team in scoring with...
WFMJ.com
East-Boardman boy's basketball game slated for Friday postponed
The East and Boardman boy's basketball game slated for Friday, January 20 has been postponed due to sickness within the Golden Bear's basketball team. A reschedule date will be announced soon.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 20th
Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | U.S. Rep. Michael J. Kirwan toured widespread flooding in the Mahoning Valley 63 years ago after arriving from Washington for a weekend at home. Here, Kirwan, second from right, stands at the Marshall Street underpass with, from right, Mayor Frank X. Kryzan, Vindicator politics editor Clingan Jackson and an unidentified man.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
WFMJ.com
New boxing gym open on Youngstown's east side
Golden String Boxing is the new home of the former Downtown Boxing Club. Golden String Boxing is in the Purple Cat Building on Pearl Street on the city's eastside. 'We want to get boxing back here on the eastside, " said co-owner Tom Cordell. The nearest gyms are in the...
WFMJ.com
Warren Schools offer grief counseling after student dies in arson blaze
Warren City School officials say grief counseling will be available on Friday after a the body of a student was found in a burning home that authorities say was purposely set on fire. The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire that claimed the life of sixteen-year-old Chassidy Broadstone as...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WFMJ.com
Route 46 reopened near Canfield Fairgrounds
State Route 46 near the Canfield Fairgrounds has reopened as of Friday afternoon. The road closed around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in both directions between the Canfield Fairgrounds and Leffingwell Road because of downed wires and other debris on the roadway. OSP says the road reopened around 11:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Poland elementary school closing Friday due to pipe issue
McKinley Elementary in Poland will be closed Friday, January 20 due to a pipe issue in the school. According to superintendent Craig Hockenberry, multiple restrooms throughout the school are unusable due to several clogged pipes. Poland Local Schools posted earlier on their Facebook page addressing the issue:. Poland Local Schools...
WFMJ.com
Old Avalon Golf Course asks for funding for repairs
Old Avalon Golf Course is asking the city of Warren for funding to make improvements on the golf course. Old Avalon PGA Director and operator Scott Karabin said that the two most important repairs would need to be made to the irrigation system and the golf cart passages. The maintenance shed and parking lots need improvements as well.
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not a the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
WFMJ.com
Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers
A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
