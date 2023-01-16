ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthbriefingasia.com

From The Editor's Chair: Financial Results, Inflation And Talent

The editor takes a quick look back at the stories making an impact and what is in the works. We are already more than halfway into January, and there’s been plenty of news to keep the editorial team busy. Economists and wealth management asset allocators are starting to crunch through data – for instance, about inflation – that might give clues to when and where interest rate rises might peak. These are early days, but there are signs that price pressures are already easing off.
Former Deutsche Bank Female Banker Loses Discrimination Lawsuit

The case is one of the more high-profile actions brought in recent years. It touched on issues of discrimination over age and gender. A former Deutsche Bank banker has lost her £4.6 million ($5.6 million) discrimination lawsuit that she had brought against the firm, claiming that she was made redundant due to a “culture of sexism and ageism” at the lender, reports said.
Julius Baer's Focus On Global Market Outlook

Julius Baer believes that after a heated year of continuous tightening from the Fed, 2023 is going to be a cooling down period. Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management APAC at Julius Baer said this week that from an investing point of view, 2023 has an opportunity set which is actually greater, not lesser.

