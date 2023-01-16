Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
wealthbriefingasia.com
From The Editor's Chair: Financial Results, Inflation And Talent
The editor takes a quick look back at the stories making an impact and what is in the works. We are already more than halfway into January, and there’s been plenty of news to keep the editorial team busy. Economists and wealth management asset allocators are starting to crunch through data – for instance, about inflation – that might give clues to when and where interest rate rises might peak. These are early days, but there are signs that price pressures are already easing off.
wealthbriefingasia.com
OPINION OF THE WEEK: Be Creative To Attract More Wealth Management Career Entrants
The sector must be more willing to think about how to attract young adults to work in it, particularly at a time when financial services have lost much of their appeal as a career channel. A regular topic that we look at in our publications is talent management. Where do...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Former Deutsche Bank Female Banker Loses Discrimination Lawsuit
The case is one of the more high-profile actions brought in recent years. It touched on issues of discrimination over age and gender. A former Deutsche Bank banker has lost her £4.6 million ($5.6 million) discrimination lawsuit that she had brought against the firm, claiming that she was made redundant due to a “culture of sexism and ageism” at the lender, reports said.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Julius Baer's Focus On Global Market Outlook
Julius Baer believes that after a heated year of continuous tightening from the Fed, 2023 is going to be a cooling down period. Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management APAC at Julius Baer said this week that from an investing point of view, 2023 has an opportunity set which is actually greater, not lesser.
Comments / 0