WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman 109 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. The victim was described as a roommate.

DESTIN, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO