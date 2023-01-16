Read full article on original website
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)
Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country
Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area
Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
Hilarious & Informative This Boise Facebook Page Is A Must Follow
I discovered this Facebook page after moving to Boise because I wanted to make sure I could do my best to stay informed on what was happening in the Treasure Valley. I'm not sure who runs this Facebook but whoever they are, they do a great job of keeping the community updated with as much information as they can.
People Can’t Stop Talking About These 3 Restaurants In Meridian
I love discovering new places and right now a lot of those places are to eat and drink. I'm always looking on TripAdvisor and Yelp to see what's new, what's hot, and what people are talking about. Did you know Yelp has a "Hot & New" feature?. I like to...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
8 Ways Boise Drivers Express Themselves On The Road
The majority of the people living in the Treasure Valley are nice and inviting. However, just like in any city, people can lose their temper... especially on the road. The variables behind the "research" We're always told that it's perfectly normal to express our feelings. Should that be the case...
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
Total Insanity Expected as ‘Shrek’ Themed Rave Invades Boise
What do Boise, Raving, and Shrek all have in common?. This does not mean, however, that they can't all get along and one event coming to the Treasure Valley is going to make them all gel. Are you down?. It's a Shrek-themed Rave taking place downtown and while it makes...
Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations
Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
Boise Area Winter Weather Driving Guide
Winter is back in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's January, and we've have another snowfall. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
Is “Boise Man” Becoming A Bigger Joke Than “Florida Man?”
Florida man stories are the singular reason for the internet to exist. FLORIDA MAN FIGHTS GATOR WITH HIS FEET WHILE TRYING TO SAVE CHEWING TOBACCO TIN. FLORIDA MAN EVADES POLICE AFTER STEALING 38lbs OF NAPKINS FROM A DOLLAR GENERAL. FLORIDA MAN LOSES LIMB AFTER FREAK DANCE-DANCE-REVOLUTION ACCIDENT. We made all...
