ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)

Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country

Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area

Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names

It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Hilarious & Informative This Boise Facebook Page Is A Must Follow

I discovered this Facebook page after moving to Boise because I wanted to make sure I could do my best to stay informed on what was happening in the Treasure Valley. I'm not sure who runs this Facebook but whoever they are, they do a great job of keeping the community updated with as much information as they can.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s

In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise

We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

8 Ways Boise Drivers Express Themselves On The Road

The majority of the people living in the Treasure Valley are nice and inviting. However, just like in any city, people can lose their temper... especially on the road. The variables behind the "research" We're always told that it's perfectly normal to express our feelings. Should that be the case...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations

Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Boise Area Winter Weather Driving Guide

Winter is back in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's January, and we've have another snowfall. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is “Boise Man” Becoming A Bigger Joke Than “Florida Man?”

Florida man stories are the singular reason for the internet to exist. FLORIDA MAN FIGHTS GATOR WITH HIS FEET WHILE TRYING TO SAVE CHEWING TOBACCO TIN. FLORIDA MAN EVADES POLICE AFTER STEALING 38lbs OF NAPKINS FROM A DOLLAR GENERAL. FLORIDA MAN LOSES LIMB AFTER FREAK DANCE-DANCE-REVOLUTION ACCIDENT. We made all...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy