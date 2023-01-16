TCU’s Kendre Miller, Quentin Johnston declare for NFL draft

TCU running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston have officially declared for the NFL draft.

Miller posted a video to his Instagram, which included a thank you to TCU fans. Miller was one of the best running backs in the country and was a first team All-Big 12 selection.

The junior rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He scored a touchdown in 13 straight games this season.

Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He was voted the Offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl.

Miller , who missed the national championship game vs. Georgia with a knee injury, is likely to be one of the top running backs picked due to his blend of size and speed. The 6-foot, 220 pound back led one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country and had a carry of at least 50 yards in four games this season.

In his three year career with TCU Miller rushed for over 2,400 yards and 26 touchdowns. Miller is the latest Horned Frog to declare for the NFL draft.

Johnston had four games with at least 100 yards in 2022 and had over 2,000 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Both are top-10 in TCU history.

Linebacker and Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP Dee Winters declared for the draft over the weekend.

The complete list of early entrants now includes Max Duggan, Steve Avila, Alan Ali, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Winters, Johnston and Miller. The deadline to declare for the draft is Monday.

Jared Wiley, Josh Newton and Mark Perry announced they would return for another season.