ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s Kendre Miller, Quentin Johnston declare for NFL draft

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUVTg_0kGgJBoB00

TCU running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston have officially declared for the NFL draft.

Miller posted a video to his Instagram, which included a thank you to TCU fans. Miller was one of the best running backs in the country and was a first team All-Big 12 selection.

The junior rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He scored a touchdown in 13 straight games this season.

Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He was voted the Offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl.

Miller , who missed the national championship game vs. Georgia with a knee injury, is likely to be one of the top running backs picked due to his blend of size and speed. The 6-foot, 220 pound back led one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country and had a carry of at least 50 yards in four games this season.

In his three year career with TCU Miller rushed for over 2,400 yards and 26 touchdowns. Miller is the latest Horned Frog to declare for the NFL draft.

Johnston had four games with at least 100 yards in 2022 and had over 2,000 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Both are top-10 in TCU history.

Quentin Johnston also declared for the NFL draft and should be among the first receivers taken in the draft.

Linebacker and Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP Dee Winters declared for the draft over the weekend.

The complete list of early entrants now includes Max Duggan, Steve Avila, Alan Ali, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Winters, Johnston and Miller. The deadline to declare for the draft is Monday.

Jared Wiley, Josh Newton and Mark Perry announced they would return for another season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
596
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy