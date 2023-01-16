WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While one election may have ended in November, the next one is coming up on Feb. 21. There are a few things residents should remember when voting. The first is to make sure they are registered and know where their poll is. The second is when you do vote, you do not need a state ID, but you need proof of residency. Lastly, if you cannot vote in person, be sure to obtain an absentee ballot.

