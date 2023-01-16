Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk Police are investigating an incident involving a school bus driver. Chief Al Elvins said during an evening school bus route on Jan. 18 the driver reportedly became frustrated with the children’s behavior and returned to the bus barn without dropping off students. Chief Elvins...
WSAW
Old Wausau Iron Works property may become a motor pool division
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The old Wausau Iron Works building may be getting a new purpose. City officials are looking to turn the property into the city’s new Motor Pool Division. The space would provide more parking for city vehicles. City officials said Wausau’s current Motor Vehicle Division and...
WSAW
Portion of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open for the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. Daniel Schmid, the Recreation Coordinator for Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry release several updates on Marathon County’s snowmobile zones. The following snowmobile trail openings...
WSAW
2023 Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic returning to Sunnyvale Park in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic is almost here. Friday will officially begin the 12th year of the hockey tournament and event organizers are preparing for the event while teams are getting ready to compete. “It goes back to the roots hockey and how it all started...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 will spend life in prison without the eligibility of parole. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. Kahl addressed the court during sentencing. “I would like to apologize to...
WSAW
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
WSAW
DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling. Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several...
WSAW
Friday features a dose of top Marawood girls teams and wins for Wausau West, Marshfield boys
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The school week culminated with a frantic Friday night of basketball across the area, including Marawood girls action, another conference win for Marshfield and Wausau West delivering a non-con win. First, in Stratford, the Phillips girls continued their stellar season by picking up a 63-45 win...
WSAW
Arctic Run Model Railroad Show and Sale to be held this weekend in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center in Stevens Point will be transformed this weekend for the annual Arctic Run Model Train Show and Sale. For 25 years, the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders have hosted the event to give families up and the public a chance to see the impressive displays.
WSAW
Marcus Theatres celebrates National Popcorn day with free offer
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day and Marcus Theatres is giving people a reason to celebrate. On Thursday, moviegoers will receive a free 44 oz. popcorn. The offer is limited to one popcorn per person. Surprising popcorn was temporarily banned from movie theatres in 1949 for being too loud of a snack.
WSAW
Bond set at $250k for Wausau man charged with attempted murder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat has been charged with attempted murder. Lee Xiong was arrested Monday night in Wausau for allegedly trying to kill a 20-year-old victim with a box cutter. Xiong appeared in Marathon County court Wednesday afternoon where...
WSAW
Thursday delivers Valley action in wrestling and hockey
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the wintry weather early in the day Thursday, the evening still was chock-full of Valley sports action, including hockey and wrestling. First, in hockey, the Wausau West boys avenged an overtime loss in their last game against Chippewa Falls by blanking Marshfield 7-0. The Warriors earned a season sweep of the Tigers, topping Marshfield for the second time this season.
WSAW
ACE Hardware anticipates more snow blower repairs
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - ACE Hardware is getting ready for the upcoming snow. Snow blower repairs have been less frequent because of the mild weather. Less snow and ice in the season means less wear and tear on the machines. Snow can wear out the belts faster which causes more customers to need service. This winter has been unusually mild which allows repair centers like ACE Hardware to stay ahead of schedule.
WSAW
Voter turnout expected to be high in February primaries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While one election may have ended in November, the next one is coming up on Feb. 21. There are a few things residents should remember when voting. The first is to make sure they are registered and know where their poll is. The second is when you do vote, you do not need a state ID, but you need proof of residency. Lastly, if you cannot vote in person, be sure to obtain an absentee ballot.
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
WSAW
Marshfield Boys Basketball returning to championship form after 2-4 start
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A conference championship usually means sky high expectations. But the start of Marshfield’s season was far from championship-caliber play. “A lot of those early games at that 2-4 start were disappointments because we felt we were competitive in a lot of those games, we just couldn’t pull them out at the end,” says Chris Fischer, Head Coach.
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point women’s hoops falls to UW-Oshkosh
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team lost to UW-Oshkosh, 58-38 on Wednesday. The loss is the Pointers’ fifth in six games. The Pointers opened the game strong in the first half, trailing the Titans by three at halftime. However, the third quarter saw the Pointers get outscored by 11. They were outscored 30-13 in the second half.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds & cool leading into the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend will have considerable cloudiness with slightly above-average temperatures for the later stages of January. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 20s, Clouds with maybe some breaks of sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s. There might be some breaks in...
WSAW
Rock Fest announces full 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest 3-day rock music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer’s lineup. Rock Fest 2023 will feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera, and Godsmack July 13-15. Ice Cube, Papa Roach, and Falling in Reverse will also perform alongside 75+ bands over the course of the 3-day festival.
Comments / 0