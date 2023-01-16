A new acronym to consider is HEI: home equity investment. The author, working in this space, argues that organizations such as family offices should take a look at the space. The following article is from Jeffrey Glass, chief executive and founder of Hometap, a home equity investments business, which operates in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina and Utah. The theme of the article is how such investments should be considered by family offices. Naturally enough, Glass is positive about the idea. Clearly, those with memories dating before the 2008 financial crash know that real estate investment and financing has had its fair share of problems. Bricks-and-mortar investments remain an important area for family offices, given their liking for real assets and those that appear to be an inflation hedge.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO