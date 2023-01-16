ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wealthbriefingasia.com

Julius Baer's Focus On Global Market Outlook

Julius Baer believes that after a heated year of continuous tightening from the Fed, 2023 is going to be a cooling down period. Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management APAC at Julius Baer said this week that from an investing point of view, 2023 has an opportunity set which is actually greater, not lesser.
Opportunities In Chinese Equities In 2023 – Julius Baer

Julius Baer believes that there are opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023 as China’s policy has been more pro-market and pro-business. As the Chinese government lifts it’s zero-Covid policy, Julius Baer believes that it will help the economy and sees opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023. According to...
From The Editor's Chair: Financial Results, Inflation And Talent

The editor takes a quick look back at the stories making an impact and what is in the works. We are already more than halfway into January, and there’s been plenty of news to keep the editorial team busy. Economists and wealth management asset allocators are starting to crunch through data – for instance, about inflation – that might give clues to when and where interest rate rises might peak. These are early days, but there are signs that price pressures are already easing off.
Leo Wealth Opens In Singapore

Leo Wealth was formed from a merger between The Capital Company, a business with a strong Asian footprint that merged with US firms LeoGroup and BFT Financial a few years ago. Leo Wealth, the international wealth firm with offices in the US and Asia that recently named a senior new team member, has opened an office in Singapore. The office comes with the acquisition of Jachin Capital, a fund manager serving accredited investors in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.
Why Family Offices Should Know About Home Equity Investments

A new acronym to consider is HEI: home equity investment. The author, working in this space, argues that organizations such as family offices should take a look at the space. The following article is from Jeffrey Glass, chief executive and founder of Hometap, a home equity investments business, which operates in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina and Utah. The theme of the article is how such investments should be considered by family offices. Naturally enough, Glass is positive about the idea. Clearly, those with memories dating before the 2008 financial crash know that real estate investment and financing has had its fair share of problems. Bricks-and-mortar investments remain an important area for family offices, given their liking for real assets and those that appear to be an inflation hedge.
