TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that some have reported attempts to defraud them out of their hard-earned money through Cash App. Electric utility company Evergy says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that scammers have attempted a new tactic to defraud customers of their hard-earned money. It said callers have fraudulently claimed to be employees and have told customers that to avoid a power outage, they need to send money over Cash App immediately.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO