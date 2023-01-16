Read full article on original website
As employers move into digital age, K-State offers new digital certificate
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As employers slowly migrate to a more digital setting, Kansas State University will offer a new digital engagement certificate to help fill the gaps. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that its A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication will launch a new online certification in digital engagement for students, professionals and job seekers in the fall of 2023.
Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that some have reported attempts to defraud them out of their hard-earned money through Cash App. Electric utility company Evergy says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that scammers have attempted a new tactic to defraud customers of their hard-earned money. It said callers have fraudulently claimed to be employees and have told customers that to avoid a power outage, they need to send money over Cash App immediately.
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at Kansas State University has been awarded $580,000 of $2.5 million to study how diseases spread under complex conditions. Kansas State University says Caterina Scoglio, professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study long-distance dispersal and disease spread of six model hosts and pathogens.
KU ready for Top 15 matchup, plus a unique message from Jerome Tang
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Top 15 matchup for the first time since 2013, the Sunflower Showdown will be sold out at Bramlage Coliseum. The sixth-oldest rivalry may have a little more meaning this time around, but head coach Jerome Tang isn’t buying into the hype. ”It doesn’t win...
