Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them
A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA. King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
SANTEE, Calif. — The City of Santee is cracking down on homeless encampments set up along the San Diego River. A new ordinance will essentially make it illegal for people to set up camps or to start fires along the riverbed. While this has the full support of Santee...
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
onscene.tv
Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Sprinter Train Near Downtown Escondido
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sprinter train in Escondido late Wednesday afternoon. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit were called at 5:42 p.m. to a stretch of tracks near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street, said Sgt. Jason King. The victim...
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
Future of Escondido reptile museum 'at risk' amid mounting electric bill
The fate of a popular reptile museum in North San Diego County is in question, thanks to a mounting electric bill.
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
iheart.com
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
Winter storm brings high rainfall totals across San Diego County
January 2023 brought heavy rain to San Diego, with some areas seeing over 10 inches from one storm system.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
NBC San Diego
Mudslides, Flooding Plague San Diego's North County, Hit Hard By Atmospheric Rivers
This weekend's mighty atmospheric river caused significant flooding in much of San Diego, but perhaps hardest hit was North County. Mudslides were reported, with some roads and freeway lanes underwater, and, in some cases, flooding prevented some residents from leaving their neighborhoods. The property of one Escondido resident and business...
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
Comments / 1