they've voted for people who are more compassionate about the criminals rights than the victims.. they wanted it and they got it
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Police identify teenager fatally shot in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Thursday revealed the identity of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed late last week on the city's northside.Police found Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen car that crashed into a snowbank around 6:30 p.m. Friday.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North just a couple blocks from where Dzubay-Percy crashed.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale
A wanted Minnesota man has been arrested in Virginia for the murder of a 22-year-old Robbinsdale man in 2021. Benjamin Richardson III, 25, was arrested without incident in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Richardson is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Alameen Allah Shabazz...
Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting
Authorities have identified the 15-year-old boy who died in north Minneapolis last week after apparently being shot while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy died of a gunshot wound the chest. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
No charges considered for North High principal Friestleben, Hennepin Co. Attorney says
Family of slain North High quarterback demands criminal probe into principal's actions. On the first day of trial for the alleged gunman accused of murdering a star Minneapolis North High student-athlete, the victim’s family is demanding authorities criminally investigate the school’s popular principal for her role in the tragic events of February 9, 2022.
Arrest made in June 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting death
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man walking into a store in Brooklyn Park in June 2021. Police say at around 9:48 p.m., on June 23, 2021, a man sitting in a car on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue started shooting at another man walking into a store.
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for Derek Chauvin asked an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial. Floyd died on May 25,...
Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down
Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
Crime rose on Metro Transit trains and buses in 2022
The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Metro Transit report to the Met Council. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the state’s job growth streak of more than a year has ended, with...
Suspect wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America in December of 2022 was taken into custody in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Minnesota Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavon Longstreet, 17, on January 17 at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, Georgia without incident.
Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested
A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating man during unrest makes first court appearance
An ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating a man during the civil unrest after George Floyd's murder made his first appearance Thursday in court, where he agreed to conditions of his release that include not seeking employment as a peace officer in Minnesota. The state Attorney General's Office charged Justin...
US cop convicted of murdering George Floyd appeals case
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will seek to have his conviction and sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd thrown out Wednesday on the grounds that his high-profile trial was tainted by adverse publicity. "Derek Chauvin received a fair trial and a just sentence," they said. pmh/des
Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died
A boy born after his mother was fatally shot outside the Amazon facility in Lakeville earlier this month has died, according to police. "This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident," Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson stated Wednesday. "We’re proud of all...
