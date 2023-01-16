ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
they've voted for people who are more compassionate about the criminals rights than the victims.. they wanted it and they got it

CBS Minnesota

Police identify teenager fatally shot in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Thursday revealed the identity of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed late last week on the city's northside.Police found Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen car that crashed into a snowbank around 6:30 p.m. Friday.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North just a couple blocks from where Dzubay-Percy crashed.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in June 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting death

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man walking into a store in Brooklyn Park in June 2021. Police say at around 9:48 p.m., on June 23, 2021, a man sitting in a car on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue started shooting at another man walking into a store.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky

(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software

MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down

Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Crime rose on Metro Transit trains and buses in 2022

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Metro Transit report to the Met Council. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the state’s job growth streak of more than a year has ended, with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Suspect wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America in December of 2022 was taken into custody in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Minnesota Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavon Longstreet, 17, on January 17 at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, Georgia without incident.
DECATUR, GA
redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AFP

US cop convicted of murdering George Floyd appeals case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will seek to have his conviction and sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd thrown out Wednesday on the grounds that his high-profile trial was tainted by adverse publicity. "Derek Chauvin received a fair trial and a just sentence," they said. pmh/des
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

