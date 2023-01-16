ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Kofi Kingston Confirms Xavier Woods is Injured

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) haven’t wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV since defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on December 20. Woods has been dealing with injuries, which is why he has been kept out of the...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)

As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock

Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now

CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE

Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End

Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars

Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE

Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.

