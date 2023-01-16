ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Banshees of Insherin’ lead BAFTA nominations

Jan. 19 (UPI) — The British Film and TV Awards nominations were announced Thursday with Everything, Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Insherin leading the pack. Much like the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards sought to overcome an image problem based on their record on diversity. In 2021, none of the 20 acting nominations went to a person of color.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.

