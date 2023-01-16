ALAMOSA – The Board of Directors of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District (RGWCD) has voted unanimously to approve Subdistrict No. One’s Fourth Amended Plan of Water Management (POWM). Their vote paves the way to send the amended plan to Kevin Rein, Colorado’s State Engineer and the chief water guy in the state. Should Rein approve the plan, it will be sent back to the Subdistrict No. One’s Board of Managers for final approval before being put in place.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO