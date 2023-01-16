Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
Massive sinkhole opens under Cobb Co. road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a large sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. Cobb DOT crews have...
tourcounsel.com
Arbor Place | Shopping mall in Douglasville, Georgia
The Arbor Place shopping center is located west of Atlanta. It opened in 1999 and currently has more than 100 stores, including Belk and Macy's department stores, as well as well-known fast fashion brands such as Old Navy, H&M, and Forever 21. In this place, you can also see what's...
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
City of Marietta providing affordable housing to city and school employees
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The city of Marietta is providing affordable housing to city and school employees. Empty lots in different sections of the city may not seem like much now, but soon they’ll mean everything to the men and women that serve the city of Marietta everyday.
allongeorgia.com
Veterans to Move Flag 4,000 Miles in Old Glory Relay from Seattle to Atlanta
Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle to move a single American flag across the country as part of the Old Glory Relay. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. The event kicks off April 1 in Seattle, WA and will conclude on May 21 in Atlanta, GA.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
tourcounsel.com
Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
Corroded pipes cause sinkholes to overtake south Fulton County couple’s yard for over a year
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sinkholes are taking over a yard in south Fulton County, all because of some corroded pipes underneath the property on Bill Cook Road. The city was supposed to fix it over a year ago. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has been trying to get answers for the homeowners since then.
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
