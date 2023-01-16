ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Massive sinkhole opens under Cobb Co. road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a large sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. Cobb DOT crews have...
COBB COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

Arbor Place | Shopping mall in Douglasville, Georgia

The Arbor Place shopping center is located west of Atlanta. It opened in 1999 and currently has more than 100 stores, including Belk and Macy's department stores, as well as well-known fast fashion brands such as Old Navy, H&M, and Forever 21. In this place, you can also see what's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)

There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Veterans to Move Flag 4,000 Miles in Old Glory Relay from Seattle to Atlanta

Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle to move a single American flag across the country as part of the Old Glory Relay. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. The event kicks off April 1 in Seattle, WA and will conclude on May 21 in Atlanta, GA.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con

Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’

Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move

Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

