Mason County District Court
Matthew Bevis, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, summons on Feb. 20. Steven L. Brown, 32, public intoxication on controlled substances, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived. Cassie N. Day, 22, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference...
Assault results in injuries, arrest
A man has been hospitalized and another arrested following an assault in a Maysville bar Saturday, police said. Officers were dispatched to Tater’s Bar in Old Washington just before midnight in response to reports of a fight, Police Chief Mike Palmer said. When officers arrived they found 35-year-old Michael...
CAIP is accepting applications
Applications are now available for Mason County’s County Agricultural Investment Program. The program offers local agricultural producers cost-share assistance with on-farm practices to help increase net farm income, and provides opportunities to try new or innovative technologies or systems that can improve farm efficiency and productivity. The program is administered by the Mason County Conservation District and funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
