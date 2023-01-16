Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Jackie M. Swanner
Jackie McGowan Swanner, age 83, a resident of Plymouth, NC, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Long Acre Chapel Christian Church, 24597 NC 32, Plymouth, NC and will be officiated by Rupert Wallace. Burial will follow in Long Acre Chapel Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Ginn, Erickson Harrell, Aaron Swanner, Matthew Swanner, Justin Swanner, and Kelly Swanner. Honorary pallbearers include Keith Woolard and Jimmy Bunch.
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Yvonne Corey Gibbs
Yvonne Corey Gibbs was born on December 17, 1952. She received her formal education at the Beaufort County Schools in Washington, N.C. Yvonne Corey Gibbs accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was united with St. John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, where she served as a member of the Vault Club, Willing Workers Club, Children’s Church Ministry, and The Women Ministry.
Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Friends of the Brown Library hosts annual book sale
The Friends of the George H. and Laura E. Brown Library book sale is a reader’s paradise, because they can comb through more than 25,000 of mostly donated books which have been divided by genre. The annual sale takes place at the Washington Civic Center where bookworms of all ages, shapes and sizes are greeted first by the earthy aroma of worn pages.
neusenews.com
Ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments demolished to ease congestion
The Kinston Housing Authority (KHA) is demolishing 80 of the 224 units, or ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments. The Corbett group out of Goldsboro is doing the demolition. “Currently, at Simon Bright we have driveways that only allow for one vehicle to pass at a time, and there are...
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local reps appointed to committees
Beaufort County’s elected representatives in the NC General Assembly were appointed to committees this week, just before lawmakers return for the upcoming legislative session set to convene Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Raleigh. Both chambers of state government announced committee assignments after returning long-standing leaders to their positions earlier this...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
WITN
Greenville business owners react as U.S. retail sales continue to decline
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite Black Friday and holiday shopping, retail sales declined even more in December, after already dropping in November. A report from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows the holiday season wasn’t enough to fully cushion the blow of inflation. A report released Wednesday, January 18th...
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
Comments / 0