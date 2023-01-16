Read full article on original website
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg man wants to feed homeless with $100k lottery win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Blacksburg Uber driver who says he likes to help people has won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. He told lottery officials he hopes to use at least part of his prize to help feed homeless people.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two murder mystery dinners featuring a Valentine’s Day theme are coming to Roanoke and Bedford. 7@four speaks with Sabrina East about Jump Into Mystery’s “A Valentine to Die For Murder Mystery Dinner.”. The first event will be held February 5 at Well Hung...
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Tips for hosting game night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put your competitive edge to work over dinner by hosting an entertaining yet low-key evening for friends or family. Get ready to challenge each other’s wit, creativity, and skills with some timeless board games! Whether it’s Scrabble, Charades or an escape room. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some game night tips so it won’t be just another humdrum night at home when you host a game night packed full of surprises!
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for murder in NC arrested in Bland Co.
UPDATE: 1/19 1:44 P.M.: After almost five hours of being on the run, murder suspect, 25-year-old Brandon A. Amos-Dixon of Spring Lake, NC. was arrested in Bland County. Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. when Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a suspect in a homicide investigation was parked in a rest area on Interstate 77. When officers approached Amos-Dixons pick-up truck he allegedly sped out of the parking lot, and onto the interstate, and a car chase began.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WDBJ7.com
Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pennsylvania driver has been identified as the man killed in a crash Thursday in Wythe County. Isaac J. Petersheim, 28 of Lancaster, died at the scene of the crash on I-81, more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WDBJ7.com
January is National Eye Care Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January is National Eye Care Month. As we age, we may be seeing some changes in our vision. Dr. Will Griffeth, a cataract surgeon with Vistar Eye Center, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about cataracts and how they’re treated. He also explains...
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE 10:10 a.m., Friday - WVVA has obtained Brandon A. Amos-Dixon’s mugshot from New River Valley Regional Jail. UPDATE 3:45 p.m. - Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, was on the run after shooting his fiancé at a residence in Spring Lake, N.C., Wednesday evening, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in N.C.
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
