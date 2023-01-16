Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco's 'most Instagrammable' spots, named by tourists and a local
Here's a list of not-so-touristy spots that you and your camera will love.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Why you should plan a visit to San Francisco's Marina District
"The Marina is a microcosm of San Francisco life."
Futurism
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Emitting a Horrible Howling Sound
The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is releasing a mysterious and seriously haunting howl, giving those who drive over the bridge during high winds some serious chills. The noises are getting so loud, in fact, that they're starting to bother nearby residents. But as it turns out, IFLScience...
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Amami Bistro Is Opening an Outpost in Fremont
The Bay Area sushi chain opened its first restaurant in 2012 and presently has locations in San Francisco, South San Francisco, and San Bruno.
These urban hikes in San Francisco are as unique as the city itself
To truly get to know the city by the bay, you need hit the trails.
SFGate
Blanche the swan, a fixture of SF's Palace of Fine Arts, dies at 28
Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 12, airs Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Tasty, ambitious dishes—at a comedy club? Yes, and… At Alameda Comedy Club, order up some surprisingly first-class...
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
SFGate
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
SFGate
