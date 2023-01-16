ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Emitting a Horrible Howling Sound

The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is releasing a mysterious and seriously haunting howl, giving those who drive over the bridge during high winds some serious chills. The noises are getting so loud, in fact, that they're starting to bother nearby residents. But as it turns out, IFLScience...
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

