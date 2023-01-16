Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
PWMania
Ric Flair Now Says He Has No Desire to Wrestle Again, Comments on Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ric Flair stated that he does not intend to have another match:. “I don’t know why they keep saying I’m...
PWMania
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Confirms Xavier Woods is Injured
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) haven’t wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV since defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on December 20. Woods has been dealing with injuries, which is why he has been kept out of the...
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
PWMania
Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite
For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
Backstage News on Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, and the Women’s Division
WWE officials recently held a series of meetings to discuss the Royal Rumble. According to a new report from Fightful Select, while several veterans have approached WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of “non-traditional surprises.”. WWE creative writers and...
PWMania
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
PWMania
People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE
Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.
PWMania
Wrestling World React to the Death of Jay Briscoe
Tributes are pouring in from all over the wrestling world in response to the tragic news that Jay Briscoe, one-half of the current Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champions, has died at the age of 38. Briscoe died 38 days into his 13th reign as Ring Of Honor World...
PWMania
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
PWMania
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
PWMania
Dax Harwood Reveals He Had Bad Anxiety Attack While In Japan For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Dax Harwood has made no secrets about his battles with anxiety. During the latest installment of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the AEW star revealed he had a bad anxiety attack in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Featured below are some of the highlights. On revealing he had a...
PWMania
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Comments / 0