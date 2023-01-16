ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win

Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
BOSTON, MA
Al Horford turns back clock in Celtics’ win over Warriors: ‘He looked 25 out there’

While many of his teammates tried to downplay the importance of a win over the Warriors, Al Horford elected not to hide his true feelings on Thursday night. “I wanted to come out here and I wanted to win,” Horford declared. “I wanted to win really bad, absolutely. It’s a regular season game, it’s just one game, it’s over but it’s an important game.”
BOSTON, MA
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win

BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’

Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics vs. Warriors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA Finals rematch

The Celtics are looking for their eighth straight victory but also some revenge when the Warriors come into town. Golden State blew out Boston in December in the first NBA Finals rematch, but the Warriors now come to TD Garden for the first time since last season. The Celtics have had plenty of ups this season, but their loss to the Warriors last month ended up putting them in a spiral. But Boston’s looking to build off recent momentum as it looks to beat the Warriors for the first time since Game 3 in the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
SUNRISE, FL
Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins

Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday

Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA
