Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown game-tying 3-pointer was ‘relief’ not for him, but for team
BOSTON — The Celtics had gotten so painstakingly close to pulling off the comeback against the Warriors. They rallied back to cut it to a measly one-point game after a brutal start to the second half. Yet, every time the Celtics had some momentum, the Warriors threw haymakers back to stunt the Garden crowd.
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum get a fun win, leave questions unanswered | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — For all the hype that always precedes them, championship rematch games in the regular season usually go one of two ways for the team that lost the year before. Wins can be underwhelming because nothing will make up for the lack of the banner that could have been. And losses can be salt in a still-open wound.
NBA All-Star fan voting: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum close to earning a start
BOSTON — With just a week left until NBA All-Star starters are announced and two days left of fan voting, Jayson Tatum is in good shape to be on the floor when the ball tips on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. The Celtics forward is currently third among...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win
Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting start to the Celtics win over the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday and we now have a better idea of why that happened. The veteran wing revealed in a tweet on Friday that snarling Boston traffic before Thursday’s game had turned a 15-minute drive into a two-hour odyssey, forcing the 25-year-old to miss his usual warmup ahead of the critical matchup. The situation still left him ‘traumatized’ a day later so he tweeted about it, explaining the missed workout to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Al Horford turns back clock in Celtics’ win over Warriors: ‘He looked 25 out there’
While many of his teammates tried to downplay the importance of a win over the Warriors, Al Horford elected not to hide his true feelings on Thursday night. “I wanted to come out here and I wanted to win,” Horford declared. “I wanted to win really bad, absolutely. It’s a regular season game, it’s just one game, it’s over but it’s an important game.”
Why Celtics allowed Juancho Hernangomez trade exception worth $6.9 million to expire unused
One of the Celtics’ tools to improve ahead of next month’s trade deadline disappeared on Thursday as league sources told MassLive the Celtics will not use their Juancho Hernangomez trade exception before its expiration at midnight. Boston created the trade exception last January when they dealt away Hernangomez...
Draymond Green executes silly sneak attack on Deuce Tatum after Celtics’ win
BOSTON — TD Garden’s favorite kid and Celtics fans’ favorite player to hate are apparently buddies. That’s right, Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors’ lighting rod for Boston disdain and Deuce Tatum, the beloved Celtics 5-year-old prince and son of Jayson Tatum are pals. They had a cute interaction after his dad’s team’s 121-118 win over Green’s Warriors.
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He ‘showed me what it was like to be a professional’
Despite not having played on the same team since the 2016-17 season, the bond between Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas remains strong. On Nov. 10, Smart hosted a bowling event in Boston to raise money for his YounGameChanger Foundation, and Thomas made the trip to support his former teammate. The reunion was shown in the most recent episode of Celtics’ Beneath the Banners series presented by New Balance, which came out Friday.
Celtics vs. Warriors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA Finals rematch
The Celtics are looking for their eighth straight victory but also some revenge when the Warriors come into town. Golden State blew out Boston in December in the first NBA Finals rematch, but the Warriors now come to TD Garden for the first time since last season. The Celtics have had plenty of ups this season, but their loss to the Warriors last month ended up putting them in a spiral. But Boston’s looking to build off recent momentum as it looks to beat the Warriors for the first time since Game 3 in the Finals.
Where to buy NHL All Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3 and 4 and is hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. Fans can now shop for the 2023 NHL All-Star collection on Fanatics ahead of the weekend. The collection features eastern and western conference jerseys and shirts with black, white, aqua and pink as the colors. The shirts feature players’ names and numbers on the back.
Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins
Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
Jeremy Swayman dominates as Bruins complete New York sweep, beat Rangers, 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists.
Celtics mourn former player, coach Chris Ford, who died Tuesday
Chris Ford, who won three titles as a member of the Boston Celtics, died at age 74 on Tuesday night according to his family. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” Ford’s family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
Vikings sign Benton Whitley to futures contracts, Minnechaug alum will get shot at 2023 roster
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing Minnechaug alum Benton Whitley back from the practice squad next season and giving him a chance to make the team in 2023. The Vikings announced the decision to bring back Whitley, and five other players, on futures contracts on Monday. The deal means that Whitley is set to return in 2023 and will not hit free agency.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak selected for 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fan voting
In the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, David Pastrnak was one of 12 players to be chosen for the 2023 NHL All-Star game through fan voting, the NHL announced Thursday. He joins Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark and coach Jim Montgomery in South Florida. It’s Pastrnak’s third career selection.
