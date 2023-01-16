Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

The Celtics are looking for their eighth straight victory but also some revenge when the Warriors come into town. Golden State blew out Boston in December in the first NBA Finals rematch, but the Warriors now come to TD Garden for the first time since last season. The Celtics have had plenty of ups this season, but their loss to the Warriors last month ended up putting them in a spiral. But Boston’s looking to build off recent momentum as it looks to beat the Warriors for the first time since Game 3 in the Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO