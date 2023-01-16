Obituary: Cassondra Hale Bowen

Cassondra Hale Bowen passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Cassondra was born Sept. 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1973 and attended Wallace State Community College. She worked at the Cullman County court house and later as a secretary to a local lawyer.

While working as an Executive Assistant at Nicholson Files, she met and married her beloved husband of 42 years before moving to Gardendale, Alabama where she would live her adult life. She was a member of the Gardendale church of Christ. Cassondra was truly a help and servant to others.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and an ever present support in all of her children’s activities.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles Mack Hale & her grandparents, John Solomon & Pernie Beatrice (Umphrey) Reese and Eddieth Carl & Lillie Mae (White) Hale. She is survived by her husband Rick Bowen, son Austin Bowen, daughter Lacey Golden (David) along with beloved grandsons Bowen & Brady. Mother Carolyn Reese Hale and brother, Steven Charles Hale (Stacy) & sister, Sabrina Joy Hale. Nephews Tyler (Shelby) with twin great nephews Ari & Oliver & nephews Jacob (Stephanie) & nephew Jackson Hale.

Funeral services will be held in Gardendale on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Ridout’s Gardendale Chapel. Visitation 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Graveside to follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutsgardendalechapel.com for the Bowen family.