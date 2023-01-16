ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardendale, AL

Obituary: Cassondra Hale Bowen

By Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlpWZ_0kGgH5fU00

Cassondra Hale Bowen passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Cassondra was born Sept. 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1973 and attended Wallace State Community College. She worked at the Cullman County court house and later as a secretary to a local lawyer.

While working as an Executive Assistant at Nicholson Files, she met and married her beloved husband of 42 years before moving to Gardendale, Alabama where she would live her adult life. She was a member of the Gardendale church of Christ. Cassondra was truly a help and servant to others.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and an ever present support in all of her children’s activities.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles Mack Hale & her grandparents, John Solomon & Pernie Beatrice (Umphrey) Reese and Eddieth Carl & Lillie Mae (White) Hale. She is survived by her husband Rick Bowen, son Austin Bowen, daughter Lacey Golden (David) along with beloved grandsons Bowen & Brady. Mother Carolyn Reese Hale and brother, Steven Charles Hale (Stacy) & sister, Sabrina Joy Hale. Nephews Tyler (Shelby) with twin great nephews Ari & Oliver & nephews Jacob (Stephanie) & nephew Jackson Hale.

Funeral services will be held in Gardendale on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Ridout’s Gardendale Chapel. Visitation 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. Graveside to follow at Oakwood Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutsgardendalechapel.com for the Bowen family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service.  The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Palmer family. Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma.  She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.  Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Neil Gilley

Tommy Neil Gilley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Tommy was born in Cullman, Alabama on June 9, 1950 to Hulet and Rachel Armstrong Gilley. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries with Rev. Stanley Dye officiating. Interment will follow services in Holly Pond Cemetery. Survivors are: David and Belinda Tyree, Mickey and Valorie Stricklin, Sheila Stricklin, Robin and Stan Sandlin, grandchildren: Katie (Grant) Holmes, Colby Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Cade Tyree, Anna Stricklin, Lane Stricklin, several cousins, a host of friends, Sister in Christ and caregiver: Mary Malone. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries located at 1061 Al.-69 Cullman, Alabama 35058. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons of Cullman County of Cullman Caring for Kids. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gilley family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood (updated)

Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92 Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92, of Cullman, Alabama went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Morningside Assisted Living. She was born to Homer and Winnie Kilpatric on Aug. 6, 1930 in Arley, Alabama. She graduated in 1948 from Meek High School, where she was cheerleader. Betty was blessed with generally good health for most of her 92 years which she filled with many activities. She was an active member of Seventh Street Baptist Church for many years. Some of her favorite activities and affiliations were WMU, The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr.

Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr., of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 66. Mr. Howard was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on May 14, 1956, to Tomie Jackson Howard, Jr., and Myra Phillips Howard. Mr. Howard was a graduate of Holly Pond High School. Tomie served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was an electrician retired from the IBEW. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his father. Those surviving Tomie include his mother, Myra Howard; spouse, Kat; sons, Tomie Howard II (Nichole Christian), Michael Howard (Ryann Sheridan); daughter, Ashley Howard (Jonathan Stapleton); brothers, Jeffery Howard (Mary), Gregory Aikens (Robbie), Mark Howard (Menmen); sisters, Kimberly Calvert (Sammy), Amy Black (Randall); and two grandchildren, Mykah Howard and Remi Mae Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Howard on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Union Grove Church. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to have served the Howard family.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hunter Stanley

Hunter Stanley entered the gates of heaven on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 30. Hunter was a resident of Cullman, Alabama. He was born on March 30, 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama to Barry Dwayne Stanley and Tonnia Lynn Maddox Stanley. He was a graduate of Hayden High School, later he attended Wallace State Community College where his studies were in Business. He decided that college was not the place for him, so he joined, like the men in his family, the military. He served in the United States Army for four years, until being medically discharged, serving...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Dean Morgan

Funeral services for Edna Dean Morgan of Hanceville will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow the service at Cullman Memory Gardens. Reverend John Purifoy will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mrs. Browning was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Winston County to the late F.O. and Bertha (McCain) Morgan. She passed away at the age of 84 on Jan. 17, 2023 at Monarch Place in Hanceville. Survivors include her children, Eric (Christine) Nix, Diann (John) Smith, Carol (Roger) Smith and Wanda (Scott) Lide; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Browning; and siblings, Era Barnett and Helen Shadix. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Nix, Chris Nix, John Smith, Jon Bolan, Roger Smith and Nick Davis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html  or a charity of your choice. The family of Mrs. Browning would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Monarch Place Hanceville and Enhabit Hospice for their love, care and compassion.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vonda Lee Adams Gable

Vonda Lee Adams Gable, age 73, of Hanceville, passed peacefully from this life to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Cullman, Alabama to Marion and Velma Harper Adams. She worked as a seamstress at Oneta and Lee Industries for many years. Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Velma Adams; grandson, Walter Gable. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fritz Gable; children, Ann (Doug) Duke, Jan (Jamie) Akin and Jeff (Amy) Gable; grandchildren, Ashley Duke, Will Akin, Eli Akin, Luke Gable, Selena Hood, Katilyn Gable and A.J. Gable; great grandchildren, Byron, Rylee Hood, and John Gable; siblings, Kyle Adams, Jackie Burks and Dot Butler; a host of nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Murray Earnest Brewer

Murray Earnest Brewer, age 79 of Houston, passed away Monday, Jan.  16, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1943, in Jasper, Alabama. He graduated at Winston County High School in the Class of 1961. He was married to his wife of 56 years, Margaret Gale White, on July 22, 1966. Together they had two sons, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Murray loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being around and working with horses, coon hunting, squirrel hunting, woodworking, and photography. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Houston Baptist Church, where the...
HOUSTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joyce Marie Coggin

Joyce Marie Coggin, age 83, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on Jan. 8, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Ruth Cornelius Pettit; daughter, Angie Dingler; brother, Dale Pettit. Joyce leaves to cherish her memory by her husband, Richard Coggin; children, Marshall (Beth) Eskew, Karen (Don) Collette and Shirley (Greg) Hayes; son in law, Cliff Dingler; brother, Bryce Pettit; sister in law, Vickie Pettit; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Garden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family has asked Cody Grayman, Greg Hayes, Jacob Jordan, James Jordan, Devin Eskew and Seth Calvert to serve as pallbearers. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Coggin Family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gary Whitworth

Gary Whitworth, age 76, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 29, 1946, to Willard Audrey Whitworth and Sarah Louise Whitworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Logan Alexander Marsh. Survivors include his wife, Fayda Whitworth; sons, Travis (Kim) Whitworth and Phillip Whitworth; stepsons, Justin (Brittany) Marsh and Heath (Tonya) Marsh; stepdaughters, Hannah Cato and Brandye Howell; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce (Diane) Whitworth and Joe (Sherry) Whitworth; sister, Ronda Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Everett Richard Neves Jr.

Everett Richard Neves Jr., age 73, of Cullman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Newport, Rhode Island. He was hard working and a strong man, truly one of a kind. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the week. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura Elam Neves; children, Angie (Ricky) Peek, Jake (Kristen) Neves, Jeremy Roberts, Jamie Roberts (Ellis) Machuca, and Josh (Jessica) Roberts; grandchildren, Kim Tolbert and Bailey Tolbert; Morgan, Patrick and Emily Neves; Gracie and Brodie Roberts; Dominic, Damian and Darrian Machuca; Cash and Connor Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Richard and Isabel Sylvia Neves.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE recognizes Vinemont InSPIRESS team

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) recognized Vinemont High School’s Team RHAD for its historic win in December at the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Innovative System Project for the Increased Recruitment of Emerging STEM Students (InSPIRESS) competition. Members of the  first and only all-girls team to win include Savannah Keel (lead design), Sadie Land (project manager), Faith Rusk (lead outreach), Kimberly Wilt (chief engineer) and Angela Harris (assistant outreach). The team sponsor is Shannon Bridges.  Instructors who recently earned their board certification were recognized as well. They include:  Tiffiany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS) Sara Kirkpatrick Good...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe

Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe, 86, of Cullman, passed away Jan., 14 2023, at River City Nursing Home in Decatur, AL. He was born to George Ivey and Lois Henry on Oct. 6, 1936, in Holly Pond, AL. He was a 1955 graduate of Holly Pond High School. He was married to Mavel Gwen Holcombe for 59 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He was an avid woodworker and spent his spare time building furniture in his shop. The family will receive friends at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, on Wednesday,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shelly Renea White

We are sad to announce the untimely death of Shelly Renea White, age 44, of Cullman, AL, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Whitfield Regional Hospital. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services for Mrs. White will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation for the White family will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. She was known by many of her loved ones as “Shelly Bean” or just “Bean.” Survivors include her husband, David White; her daughter, Maddie White; her son, Dalton White; her granddaughter, Stella White; her parents, Bruce and Deborah Holder; her brother, Daniel Holder; and her nieces, Jada and Allie Holder. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ovie and Martha Nell Quick; grandparents Sherman and Mary Holder; great grandmother Inez Brown; and a host of aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl Dean McCoy Weaver

Mrs. Carl Dean McCoy Weaver, age 85, of Cullman, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband, James David Weaver and her granddaughter, Brittany Dean Johnson. She is survived by her children: Karen Weaver Walker, Katherine Weaver Johnson, David DeWayne Weaver, and Charles Daniel Weaver; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Mrs. Weaver’s life which will begin at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City school board recognizes theatre department, introduces new coach

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School (CHS) Theatre was recognized by the Cullman City School Board Tuesday evening for the group’s best-in-show performance at the recent Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University.  “Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show Award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Theatre High School Festival at Troy University in early December,” said Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.  “The group, directed by Mr. Wayne Cook and Ms. Sarah Jane Skinner, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, on March 1-5 to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference, which is a first for...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Relay For Life of Cullman County announces 2023 anniversary event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Relay For Life of Cullman County will return to Depot Park in downtown Cullman on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 5-10 p.m. for its 30th anniversary relay.  Relay For Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost to the disease and raises funds to support patients and find cures. Cullman has participated in Relay For Life since 1994, contributing over $1 million to the cause.  “Cancer diagnosis has come a long way; many more of those diagnosed with cancer are surviving because of the money that has been raised by Relay For Life for researchers,” said event team leadership chairperson...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy