Obituary: Helen Pruett Glasscock

Helen Pruett Glasscock, age 88, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was born on Dec. 16, 1934, to Tom Watson and Clara Federer Pruett.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Frances Williams and Betty Couey; and a brother, Carl Pruett.

Helen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, whose memory is cherished by her family. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Kenneth Glasscock; three daughters: Debra Kreps, Mary (David) Mayo, and Melanie Glasscock; six grandchildren: Maria Faulkner, Daniel Kreps, Thomas (Lauren) Kreps, Benjamin (Jena) Mayo, William (Jessica) Mayo, and Sarah (Nathan) Harris; twelve great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by two brothers: Cecil (Myrna) Pruett and Chester (June) Pruett.

She was a long-time faithful member of Oak Level Baptist Church where she served in many capacities.

Helen began her teaching career in the English department of St. Bernard College in the fall of 1966 and continued with St. Bernard Preparatory School until her retirement in May 2019. She was a passionate teacher who loved and cared for her students and pushed them to reach their potential.

The family will receive friends at Moss Service Funeral Home, Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The celebration of Mrs. Glasscock’s life will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow at Oak Level Baptist Church cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sharon Bennett, RN and all the staff of Cullman Regional Medical Center Hospice.

Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family.

