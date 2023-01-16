ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoffs picks, predictions: Shocking upset in Divisional Round playoff games?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

There are just four games on the NFL playoffs schedule in the divisional round, with eight teams remaining in the postseason.

Which teams will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games?

Check out The Arizona Republic's picks and predictions for each game on the Divisional Playoff schedule.

All times MST.

We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games . We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.

Saturday football games

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

The Jaguars won five straight games to end the regular season and then stunned the Los Angeles Chargers with an incredible comeback in the AFC Wild Card Round. The Chiefs have had an extra week to prepare for this game, however, after getting a bye to open the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars in Week 10 in Kansas City, 27-17 and we expect a similar result in the playoffs. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are too good to collapse like the Chargers.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 20

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:15 p.m., Fox

The Eagles beat the Giants in Week 16, 48-22. They beat them in Week 18, 22-16. We don't think they'll beat them a third time this season. Yes, predicting a big upset in this game. Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the Giants' defense have found the right formula in New York. New York will make the plays it needs to in crunch time once again to score another upset and find itself one win away from the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 24

Sunday football games

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Both of these teams weren't particularly impressive in their wins on Sunday, but a win is a win. Now we get to see these teams face off after their Week 17 game was canceled. They are both more than capable of winning the Super Bowl. We have to give the edge to Josh Allen and the Bills being at home in this one. Allen will make enough plays to send the Bills to the AFC Championship Game in a thriller.

Prediction: Bills 31, Bengals 28

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m., Fox

The Cowboys looked really sharp against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 31-14 Wild Card win. The 49ers looked sharp against the Seattle Seahawks in their 41-23 win. These teams didn't play each other in the regular season. The 49ers have an 11-game win streak and seem to be firing on all cylinders. We expect a close game with the home team getting the defensive stops when it matters.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Cowboys 21

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

