This week's high school sports schedule/results

Basketball

Monday

Boys

Centennial 49, Alamogordo 48

Las Cruces 52, Mayfield 42

Organ Mountain 79, Gadsden 28

Girls

Las Cruces 48, Mayfield 26

Las Cruces led from wire to wire, but held just a 17-11 lead after a low scoring first half that ended when Mayfield's Lyric Corona (14 points) hit a 3-pointer as the second quarter expired.

Mayfield's Lorrena Viarreal made it a two point game early in the third, but the Bulldawgs pulled away, outscoring the Trojans 31-15 in the second half to win the District 3-5A opener against rival Mayfield at LCHS.

"Once we settled in and the kids bought into what we are trying to do, they were attacking a little differently and made the extra pass and we scored some points off turnovers, which we kind of thrive on," said Las Cruces coach Lori Selby, whose team is 11-4. "It was low scoring and we couldn't buy a bucket. I think the difference was we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and our kids came out and just executed."

Mayfield dropped to 8-8 on the season.

Las Cruces guard Emma Christiano hit back to back jumpers in the fourth to push the lead to 28-15 as she finished with a game-high 20 points with 14 points in the second half.

Lila Ashida scored 16 points, connecting on a 3-pointer and a lay up to give the Bulldawgs a 24-15 lead after three quarters.

"It was very important, especially against our rivals, Mayfield," Ashida said. "They are such a good team. This win was really important to us. It set the tone for us and what we can acheive this season."

Centennial 68, Alamogordo 35

Aspen Salazar scored 23 points to lead the Hawks and Joslyn Montez hit six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for Centennial.

Organ Mountain 55, Gadsden 27

Thursday

Boys

Centennial 65, Mayfield 40

Centennial improved to 2-0 in district play.

Alejandro Sedillo led the Hawks with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Las Cruces 56, Gadsden 46

The Bulldawgs improved to 2-0 in district play.

David Cruz scored 15 points to lead the Bulldawgs and Elliot Cisneros scored 13 points.

Organ Mountain 56, Alamogordo 46

Girls

Mayfield 43, Centennial 39

Mayfield improved to 1-1 in district play and Centennial dropped to 1-1.

Lyric Corona scored 12 points to lead Mayfield, Jazlene Ruiz scored 11 points and Victoria Kirker scored 10 points.

Las Cruces 48, Gadsden 30

Organ Mountain 73, Alamogordo 39

Organ Mountain is 2-0 in District 3-5A.

Caitlin Turnbow had 26 points to lead the Knights, followed by Yvanna Villarreal with 12 and Illiana Silva with 11 points and Jessica Roberts with 10.

Wrestling

Las Cruces girls win Socorro tournament

The Las Cruces girls wrestling team on the Lady Warrior Invitational over the weekend in Socorro.

Alyssa Sedillo (100 pounds) and Alexis Arana (165 pounds) had first-place finishes for the Bulldawgs.

Centennial boys place second in Sierra Blanca tournament

The Centennial boys wrestling team placed second in the Sierra Blanca Tournament and the girls placed third.

Tye Barker (145 pounds) and Andre Richmond (139 pounds) placed first for the Hawks boys and Emely Gilcrease was first 132 pounts.

Wednesday

Centennial at Mayfield, 7 p.m.

Organ Mountain dual, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: This week's high school sports schedule/results