ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

This week's high school sports schedule/results

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

Basketball

Monday

Boys

Centennial 49, Alamogordo 48

Las Cruces 52, Mayfield 42

Organ Mountain 79, Gadsden 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUcOT_0kGgGUj300

Girls

Las Cruces 48, Mayfield 26

Las Cruces led from wire to wire, but held just a 17-11 lead after a low scoring first half that ended when Mayfield's Lyric Corona (14 points) hit a 3-pointer as the second quarter expired.

Mayfield's Lorrena Viarreal made it a two point game early in the third, but the Bulldawgs pulled away, outscoring the Trojans 31-15 in the second half to win the District 3-5A opener against rival Mayfield at LCHS.

"Once we settled in and the kids bought into what we are trying to do, they were attacking a little differently and made the extra pass and we scored some points off turnovers, which we kind of thrive on," said Las Cruces coach Lori Selby, whose team is 11-4. "It was low scoring and we couldn't buy a bucket. I think the difference was we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and our kids came out and just executed."

Mayfield dropped to 8-8 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xXrv_0kGgGUj300

Las Cruces guard Emma Christiano hit back to back jumpers in the fourth to push the lead to 28-15 as she finished with a game-high 20 points with 14 points in the second half.

Lila Ashida scored 16 points, connecting on a 3-pointer and a lay up to give the Bulldawgs a 24-15 lead after three quarters.

"It was very important, especially against our rivals, Mayfield," Ashida said. "They are such a good team. This win was really important to us. It set the tone for us and what we can acheive this season."

Centennial 68, Alamogordo 35

Aspen Salazar scored 23 points to lead the Hawks and Joslyn Montez hit six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for Centennial.

Organ Mountain 55, Gadsden 27

Thursday

Boys

Centennial 65, Mayfield 40

Centennial improved to 2-0 in district play.

Alejandro Sedillo led the Hawks with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Las Cruces 56, Gadsden 46

The Bulldawgs improved to 2-0 in district play.

David Cruz scored 15 points to lead the Bulldawgs and Elliot Cisneros scored 13 points.

Organ Mountain 56, Alamogordo 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIig7_0kGgGUj300

Girls

Mayfield 43, Centennial 39

Mayfield improved to 1-1 in district play and Centennial dropped to 1-1.

Lyric Corona scored 12 points to lead Mayfield, Jazlene Ruiz scored 11 points and Victoria Kirker scored 10 points.

Las Cruces 48, Gadsden 30

Organ Mountain 73, Alamogordo 39

Organ Mountain is 2-0 in District 3-5A.

Caitlin Turnbow had 26 points to lead the Knights, followed by Yvanna Villarreal with 12 and Illiana Silva with 11 points and Jessica Roberts with 10.

Wrestling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPJ7k_0kGgGUj300

Las Cruces girls win Socorro tournament

The Las Cruces girls wrestling team on the Lady Warrior Invitational over the weekend in Socorro.

Alyssa Sedillo (100 pounds) and Alexis Arana (165 pounds) had first-place finishes for the Bulldawgs.

Centennial boys place second in Sierra Blanca tournament

The Centennial boys wrestling team placed second in the Sierra Blanca Tournament and the girls placed third.

Tye Barker (145 pounds) and Andre Richmond (139 pounds) placed first for the Hawks boys and Emely Gilcrease was first 132 pounts.

Wednesday

Centennial at Mayfield, 7 p.m.

Organ Mountain dual, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: This week's high school sports schedule/results

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NM State 2023 football schedule

Most of us grew up with Monday Night Football. And we’ve had NFL and occasional college games on Thursday nights for quite a while. But the 2023 New Mexico State University schedule brings us Tuesday and Wednesday night football. While most of the Aggies’ 13 games are still on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Suspect in shooting involving NM State basketball player takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday, as part of a plea deal according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney. Smith is one of three UNM students charged in an alleged revenge plot against New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake that […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Van lands on top of two vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) According to fire dispatch, at approximately 10:45 a.m., an elderly woman accelerated, crashed and landed on top of two parked vehicles Wednesday in the Basset Place parking lot located in Central El Paso. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso

UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?

Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy