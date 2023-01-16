ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

UW-Parkside Theatre Arts wins multiple awards at KCACTF Festival

UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts department was well represented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region...
SOMERS, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Sarah Grabot

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

K-Town Burlesque returns to the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Wild, wacky, senseless and saucy. Pressed Ham Productions‘ eighth installment of the K-Town Burlesque variety show is all but...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourth Person Charged In Connection To Milwaukee Mailman’s Murder

A fourth suspect has been charged in connection to last month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth lied to investigators when she told them her home surveillance cameras weren’t working. They were, and prosecutors say they caught Aundre Cross delivering her mail a few...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
KENOSHA, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Jan. 16, 2023 | 3:13 p.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and Michigan St. Approximate time: 3:13 p.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: Victim sustained physical injuries; receiving medical treatment. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy