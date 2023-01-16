Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
UW-Parkside Theatre Arts wins multiple awards at KCACTF Festival
UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts department was well represented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region...
kenosha.com
Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Sarah Grabot
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department holds annual Promotion and Awards Ceremony
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As an agency that works around the clock to protect and serve a community, law enforcement rarely gets the...
kenosha.com
K-Town Burlesque returns to the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend
Wild, wacky, senseless and saucy. Pressed Ham Productions' eighth installment of the K-Town Burlesque variety show is all but...
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Step by Step Dance Academy competition team performs under the bright lights at Fiserv Forum
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
seehafernews.com
Fourth Person Charged In Connection To Milwaukee Mailman’s Murder
A fourth suspect has been charged in connection to last month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth lied to investigators when she told them her home surveillance cameras weren’t working. They were, and prosecutors say they caught Aundre Cross delivering her mail a few...
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to 3 armed robberies in 8 minutes on city's east side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of armed robberies that all happened on the city's east side from Thursday night into Friday morning. Police call logs show four armed robbery reports from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The first three were reported within a span of eight minutes.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Jan. 16, 2023 | 3:13 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and Michigan St. Approximate time: 3:13 p.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: Victim sustained physical injuries; receiving medical treatment. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
WISN
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
