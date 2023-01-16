Demolitions to homes and buildings around Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City have begun after no interest was garnered to rehabilitate the properties through private contracts. The project will demolish eight historic homes in Jefferson City around Capitol Avenue, and at the cross sections of Capitol and Adams, and Capitol and Commercial. The addresses scheduled for demolition are 109 Adams St, 404 E Capitol Ave, 114 Jackson St, 410/416 E Capitol Ave, 517 E. Capitol Ave, and 415 Commercial Way.

