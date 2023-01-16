Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street.

Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza.

But who needs candy when a chef is on staff to create a full menu of delicious — healthier, too — culinary offerings?

From fine dining to a full-service salon to an assortment of activities, Halcyon is designed to help provide residents with enjoyable experiences. And one in particular seems to top the list.

“They all love bingo,” administrator Kelly Wright said. “We can have a calendar full of stuff, and bingo is the main highlight of the day.”

Wright welcomed guests on Jan. 11 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Halcyon’s second location, joining a community in the bayside town of Warwick, R.I. The gathering was organized by the with South West Regional Chamber of Commerce, with executive director Mandi Pryor providing the traditional oversized scissors.

Among the visitors was Bridgeville Mayor Betty Copeland.

“We’re very pleased that you’re here,” she said, “and wish you the best of luck in this new year and forever long with what you’re doing here for people who really need you.”

Located at 528 Dewey Ave., Halcyon of Bridgeville offers amenities to help promote physical and mental well-being, along with memory care and short-term respite care.

On the fun side, Wright spoke about the community’s monthly “happy hour,” with a rotating international theme for food and festivities. January’s was Jamaica, for example, and other themes have included Italy, France, China and representing the United States, New York City.

“It’s really a nice time. Our residents get excited about it,” Wright said. “They have a lot of life to live. This is what it’s supposed to be, and we want it to be that for them. So we work really hard to try to make it that way.”