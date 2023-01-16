ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

By Harry Funk
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg1VB_0kGgFede00

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street.

Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza.

But who needs candy when a chef is on staff to create a full menu of delicious — healthier, too — culinary offerings?

From fine dining to a full-service salon to an assortment of activities, Halcyon is designed to help provide residents with enjoyable experiences. And one in particular seems to top the list.

“They all love bingo,” administrator Kelly Wright said. “We can have a calendar full of stuff, and bingo is the main highlight of the day.”

Wright welcomed guests on Jan. 11 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Halcyon’s second location, joining a community in the bayside town of Warwick, R.I. The gathering was organized by the with South West Regional Chamber of Commerce, with executive director Mandi Pryor providing the traditional oversized scissors.

Among the visitors was Bridgeville Mayor Betty Copeland.

“We’re very pleased that you’re here,” she said, “and wish you the best of luck in this new year and forever long with what you’re doing here for people who really need you.”

Located at 528 Dewey Ave., Halcyon of Bridgeville offers amenities to help promote physical and mental well-being, along with memory care and short-term respite care.

On the fun side, Wright spoke about the community’s monthly “happy hour,” with a rotating international theme for food and festivities. January’s was Jamaica, for example, and other themes have included Italy, France, China and representing the United States, New York City.

“It’s really a nice time. Our residents get excited about it,” Wright said. “They have a lot of life to live. This is what it’s supposed to be, and we want it to be that for them. So we work really hard to try to make it that way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtae.com

Two Baldwin-Whitehall brothers inspiring their school

Thomas and Nathan Brose are brothers who attend McAnnulty Elementary School in the Baldwin-Whitehall school district. They are just like any other children their age, except for the fact that they have a very special morning routine that has even inspired the staff at their school. Every morning, Thomas, along...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Dry January continues to rise in popularity

Six years ago, Jacob Zadnik spent most of the week traveling for work as a consultant. That included eating out most days — and, with that, drinking lots of alcohol. He and his coworkers challenged each other to try Dry January — 31 days of no alcohol. This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Theater To Offer Free Popcorn Thursday

Thursday is National Popcorn day and a local business is celebrating with a free giveaway. According to the Butler Township Facebook page, Moraine Pointe Cinemas is offering a free mini popcorn to anyone who comes to see a movie. This offer is good for today (Thursday) only. Movie showtimes begin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier welcomes 32nd annual Ice Fest this weekend

Debbie Sarault, owner of clothing store Betsy’s of Ligonier, has a secret. But she’s not letting the proverbial cat out of the bag until Saturday, when the 32nd annual Ligonier Ice Fest begins. As a shop owner for 33 years, Sarault prides herself on having never missed the...
LIGONIER, PA
wbut.com

Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure

A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Bethel Park Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

Part of Bethel Presbyterian Church is eminently familiar to Jay Wells. “When I joined the club, we met right in this same room,” he said. The group he referenced is the Bethel Park Lions Club, which is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its establishment. The club was organized on Dec. 9, 1942, and its charter was presented on Feb. 9, 1943.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
991
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy