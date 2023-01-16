ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)

Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise

So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide

Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise

We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa

If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Ways Boise Drivers Express Themselves On The Road

The majority of the people living in the Treasure Valley are nice and inviting. However, just like in any city, people can lose their temper... especially on the road. The variables behind the "research" We're always told that it's perfectly normal to express our feelings. Should that be the case...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations

Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

