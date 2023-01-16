FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In our region, we are no strangers to windy conditions. The big question we’d like to know is why is it almost always windy in our area?. “We are very flat, and there is very little terrain and trees across that area. For our area in the Red River Valley, if we have a straight north or south wind, there are long fetches, where there is nothing to stop the wind from blowing. Where if the wind is blowing from the east or the west, there’s trees across Minnesota which tend to block the wind,” Grand Forks National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO