Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
UPDATE: Man identified in Fatal crash in Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The 75-year old male who died has been identified as Ervin Skeldum of Northwood, N.D. Previous: One North Dakota man is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County. The Highway Patrol says the man was driving on Highway 15...
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
Fargo suspect faces drug and terrorizing charges in early morning incident
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is facing charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. Fargo Police responded to a report of a man who made a threat with a pistol following an argument with another person. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, an officer contacted the...
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
Ice Never Completely Safe All Winter Long
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rivers and lakes are never safe even in the winter due to flowing water beneath the ice according to the ND Game & Fish Department and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE.) Baldhill dam resource manager Scott Tichy said rescue crews responded to...
FEMA Approves Nearly $1.5 M For West Fargo Mitigation Project
DENVER (FEMA) – FEMA has awarded nearly $1.5 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds to the City of West Fargo for the purchase of at-risk properties along the Sheyenne River and their removal from the floodplain. This acquisition project will allow property owners to relocate away from high-risk areas and prevent damage from future flooding and erosion events.
UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
Why is it usually so windy in our area?
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In our region, we are no strangers to windy conditions. The big question we’d like to know is why is it almost always windy in our area?. “We are very flat, and there is very little terrain and trees across that area. For our area in the Red River Valley, if we have a straight north or south wind, there are long fetches, where there is nothing to stop the wind from blowing. Where if the wind is blowing from the east or the west, there’s trees across Minnesota which tend to block the wind,” Grand Forks National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to The Tree Top restaurant & lounge in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement Thursday at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event as she discussed bringing diverse workforce talent to the area.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
Swensons Named NDSU Saddle and Sirloin’s Agriculturalists of the Year
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – Dean and Paula Swenson will be honored by the North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin club as Agriculturalists of the Year at this year’s Little International Showmanship contest. The 97th Little I will be held Feb. 10-11. The Swensons will be honored at the Agriculturist...
